HMD Fusion debuts in India with modular Smart Outfits at Rs 17,999: Details

Human Mobile Devices (HMD) has launched the HMD Fusion at an introductory price of Rs 17,999. The smartphone is offered with complimentary Fusion Flashy and Fusion Gaming Outfits. These modular outfits adapt both the hardware and software, allowing the device to transform for different uses like gaming or photography, said HMD. The smartphone will be available on Amazon India and HMD official website from November 29.

HMD Fusion: Price and availability

Priced at Rs 17,999, HMD Fusion is offered in a 8GB RAM and 256GB storage configuration. HMD is offering HMD Casual outfit, HMD Flashy Outfit, and HMD Gaming Outfit as complimentary with the smartphone.

The smartphone will be available from November 29 on HMD’s official website and e-commerce platform Amazon. Customers purchasing the smartphone from Amazon can also avail a discount of Rs 2,000 on select bank cards for a limited period of time.

HMD Fusion: Details

HMD Fusion smartphone comes with a bare back design featuring six specialised smart pins towards the bottom. These pins are used to attach to Smart Outfits that look like smartphone cases and offer different functionality in addition to the aesthetic factor. For example the Fusion’s “Gaming Outfit” looks like a gaming controller, offering enhanced gameplay controls. Similarly, the “Flashy Outfit” comes with a foldable RGB LED flash ring, allowing users to adjust the lighting while clicking selfies.

Compatibility with these outfits go beyond hardware. For example, to enhance the Gaming Outfit experience, HMD has partnered with Digital Turbine and Aptoide to bring the Aptoide game store to HMD Fusion. The Aptoide game store has a specific section for “Play with your HMD Gaming outfit,” allowing users to download controller specific games.

The industrial bare-back design has other benefits too. HMD said that the Fusion comes with the company’s second-generation repairability design which will allow users to easily replace the display, battery, or charging port using only a screwdriver.

HMD Fusion: Specifications