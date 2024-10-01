Google's 'Circle to Search' feature could soon work with videos: Report

Google is reportedly exploring a method to enable users to search for any video via Circle to Search. Currently, Google offers the ability to search a video recording using Lens with AI Overview, and YouTube users can summon Gemini and use its “ask about the video” tool. Technology news site Android Authority, while reviewing updates in version 15.39.39.29.arm64 of the Google Android app, spotted mentions of a new way to search for videos.

Google has reportedly codenamed Circle to Search as “omnient” in the text string, and a new icon in the app has been added that references omnient and video playback. According to the report, this could be a method for searching any video on the device, including those recorded by the user, embedded videos on a website, or YouTube videos. Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

If launched, this feature will make the process of searching across videos seamless. However, there is no certainty about the scope of the feature or whether it will extend to videos on social media platforms.

In related news, the Circle to Search feature, previously exclusive to Pixel and Samsung devices, is reportedly making its way to more Android smartphones, with the Xiaomi 14T debuting with the feature on board.

More From This Section

Google has also added support for barcodes and QR codes in Circle to Search. The company has been developing automatic scanning for these codes within Circle to Search for some time. Additionally, Google introduced the Circle to Search Music Search feature, along with other new functionalities for Android.

ALSO READ: Google reveals Android features including Music Search in Circle to Search

Circle to Search recently gained the ability to solve math equations that involve formulas, graphs, and more.