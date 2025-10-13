Tech Wrap Oct 13: Microsoft Windows 10, Apple M5 chip, OPPO Find X9 series

Microsoft will officially end support for the Windows 10 operating system on October 14. Starting tomorrow, devices running Windows 10 will no longer receive security updates, bug fixes, or other forms of official maintenance. Simply put, this marks the end of regular updates and improvements for the system. However, despite the discontinuation of full support, Microsoft will continue providing select critical updates for Windows 10 PCs until 2028.

Apple is reportedly preparing to unveil new iPad Pro and MacBook Pro models powered by the M5 chip later this week. As per Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman, several upcoming devices will be introduced through online announcements instead of a live launch event—unlike the iPhone 17 series reveal last month. Along with the new MacBook and iPad models, Apple is also expected to introduce the second-generation Vision Pro headset.

OPPO Find X9 series with MediaTek Dimensity 9500 to be launched in November OPPO reportedly announced at the India Mobile Congress (IMC) 2025 that its upcoming flagship lineup, the OPPO Find X9 series, will debut in India later this year. According to a report by the Indian Express, the company confirmed that the series will launch in China on October 16, followed by its India debut in November. All variants in the series will be powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 9500 processor and feature a camera system co-engineered with Hasselblad. The lineup is expected to include the Find X9 and Find X9 Pro models.

Soon, Samsung to expand foldable smartphone line with trifold model: Report Samsung is reportedly gearing up to launch its first tri-fold smartphone later this month, and contrary to earlier speculation, it will not be exclusive to South Korea. As per a report by Sammobile, the tri-fold model will also reach key international markets, including China, the UAE, and the US. Google Chrome introduces smart alert control to stop unwanted notifications Google Chrome is rolling out a new feature that automatically silences notifications from websites users haven’t interacted with recently. According to the company, the update is designed to cut down on unnecessary pop-ups and alerts that disrupt browsing and clutter the user experience. The feature will gradually roll out to both Android and desktop versions of Chrome, further enhancing its existing privacy tools.

Vivo unveils Android 16-based OriginOS 6, India launch set for October 15 Vivo has announced its Android 16-based OriginOS 6 interface in China, ahead of its global unveiling scheduled for October 15. The updated version introduces a refreshed look with translucent visual elements inspired by Apple’s iOS 26. Alongside the visual overhaul, OriginOS 6 delivers improved performance, enhanced battery efficiency, and a range of new AI-based features. Gemini's Nano Banana expands to AI Mode, Lens: What can you do with it Google has reportedly begun integrating the Gemini 2.5 Flash Image generation model, also called Nano Banana, into its AI Mode in Search and Google Lens. According to a 9to5Mac report, users will now see a new plus icon in Google Search’s AI Mode, replacing the previous prompt carousel with a more streamlined list view, enhancing usability.

Samsung Galaxy M17 5G goes on sale with introductory offers Samsung’s newly launched Galaxy M17 5G smartphone is now available for purchase in India. It is powered by the Exynos 1330 processor and features a triple rear camera setup with a 50-megapixel primary sensor supporting optical image stabilisation (OIS). The device sports a 6.7-inch Super AMOLED display protected by Corning Gorilla Glass Victus and packs a 5,000mAh battery. You can now link your Spotify account to ChatGPT: Here's how it works Spotify users can now connect their accounts with ChatGPT to create playlists, get personalised music or podcast suggestions, and even control playback using voice or text prompts. According to Spotify, this integration enables users to explore and manage their music library through simple conversations, offering a more interactive and tailored experience. The feature is live on both mobile and web platforms, including iOS and Android.

Apple takes down Clips app from App Store: How to save videos in Photos app Apple has officially discontinued its Clips app, removing it from the App Store and confirming that it will no longer receive updates. As per Apple’s support page, the app is no longer available for new downloads, though existing users can continue using it on iOS 26 and iPadOS 26 or earlier. Users who already had the app can also re-download it from their Apple account if needed. Amazon GIF 'Diwali Special' sale: iPhone 15 at ₹47,249, OnePlus 13r at ₹37k Amazon has launched the Great Indian Festival Diwali Special sale, offering discounts and deals across a wide range of smartphones. The sale includes attractive offers on models like the Apple iPhone 15, OnePlus 13 and 13r, Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6, Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra, and Realme GT 7 Pro, among others. Below are some of the top deals available during the sale.

WhatsApp explores sidebar menu on iPad and liquid glass design on iPhone WhatsApp is reportedly testing a redesigned interface for iPad users featuring a Mac-like sidebar. According to WABetaInfo, this new layout will provide a vertical sidebar similar to that on WhatsApp for Mac, enabling smoother navigation and a more organised experience. The sidebar will consolidate Chats, Calls, Communities, and Settings into a single, easy-to-access column for a consistent look across devices. iPhone 17 Pro Max review: Apple polishes its flagship to perfection, almost The iPhone 17 Pro Max may not represent a radical redesign, but it strengthens the Pro Max experience in almost every meaningful area. Priced at a premium, it continues to embody Apple’s focus on refinement over reinvention. The improved thermal efficiency, sustained performance, and extended battery life make it one of the most dependable large-format flagships available.

GoodScore raises $13 mn from Peak XV to expand AI credit platform GoodScore, a Bengaluru-based AI-powered fintech platform, has raised $13 million in Series A funding, led by Peak XV Partners, with participation from existing investors Stellaris Venture Partners and Saison Capital. Andhra govt to sign Google deal for AI hub, 1-GW data centre in Vizag The government of Andhra Pradesh will sign an agreement with Google on Tuesday to develop a 1-gigawatt hyperscale data centre campus in Visakhapatnam, advancing a near $10 billion (₹80,000 crore) investment that anchors “AI City Vizag.” This will be one of Google’s largest projects in Asia and will deploy its full AI stack to accelerate AI-driven transformation across India.

Digital arrests: Inside India's biggest scam and how to tackle it On a hot and humid August morning last year, Biren Yadav was alone at his home in Gurugram, a New Delhi suburb, when his phone rang. The call was from a woman claiming to represent the Telecom Regulatory Authority of India. The caller seemed to know everything about Yadav, a 77-year-old former Indian Air Force officer. She read out his address, national ID and tax account number — all correctly. “One of your phones is transmitting antinational messages,” said the caller. “Unless the cyberpolice clears your name, we have to freeze all your numbers.”