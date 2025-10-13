OPPO Find X9 series with MediaTek Dimensity 9500 to be launched in November

OPPO reportedly announced at the India Mobile Congress (IMC) 2025 that it will launch its next flagship, the OPPO Find X9 series, in India this year. According to a report by the Indian Express, the company has announced that the upcoming series will debut in India in November, following a China launch on October 16. All models of the lineup have been confirmed to be powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 9500 chipset and feature a camera system co-developed with Hasselblad. Notably, the OPPO Find X9 series is expected to include the Find X9 and Find X9 Pro.

OPPO Find X9 series: What to expect

The OPPO Find X9 series lineup is expected to include the Find X9 and Find X9 Pro, with the possibility of a Find X9 Ultra variant later, according to News18. However, till now, OPPO has not launched the Ultra variant of its previous-generation Find X series in India.

All models in the series have been confirmed to be powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 9500 chipset. For the uninitiated, MediaTek’s Dimensity 9500 is a new flagship chipset for premium Android phones, featuring an all-big-core CPU, an upgraded AI engine, a major GPU boost, and fresh advancements in imaging, storage, and connectivity. ALSO READ: You can now link your Spotify account to ChatGPT: Here's how it works The OPPO Find X9 series will be the first to run ColorOS 16 based on Android 16 right out of the box. OPPO is likely to offer configurations with up to 16GB of RAM and 1TB of internal storage. Early teasers suggest the devices will be available in red, titanium, and white finishes.