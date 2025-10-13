Gemini's Nano Banana expands to AI Mode, Lens: What can you do with it
Google is reportedly rolling out Gemini's Nano Banana to AI Mode in Search and Lens, introducing a new Create tab, plus icon, and AI-powered image editing featuresAashish Kumar Shrivastava New Delhi
Google
has reportedly begun integrating the Gemini 2.5 Flash Image generation model, also known as Nano Banana, into its AI Mode in Search and Google Lens. According to a report by 9to5Mac, within Google Search’s AI mode, a new plus icon now appears at the bottom-left of the prompt box, replacing the carousel of suggested prompts with a cleaner list view, the report added.
Gemini’s Nano Banana in AI Mode in Search
According to 9to5Google, with this new integration in AI Mode in Search, tapping the new plus icon reveals new creative options: Gallery, Camera, and Create Images, the latter marked with a banana emoji. When Business Standard attempted to verify this independently, the change was not visible.
According to the report, selecting Create Images changes the hint text to “Describe your image,” prompting users to either generate visuals from scratch or upload existing ones for AI-driven edits. Once complete, images can be downloaded or shared, each carrying a subtle Gemini watermark in the bottom-right corner, referencing Google’s AI branding.
Gemini’s Nano Banana in Lens
Google Lens is also receiving an AI boost. According to 9to5Google, Lens now features a new Create tab focused on image generation. The interface tweaks include repositioned text labels under icons to allow more filters to appear side-by-side.
This new tab, marked by a banana emoji in the shutter button, will reportedly encourage users to capture, create, and share. Unlike other filters, Create opens directly to the front-facing camera for selfies, though a lens toggle remains available. After taking a photo, users are redirected to AI Mode’s prompt box where they can describe the desired transformation or style.
Google rolls out Search Live in India
In related news, Google recently began introducing its AI-driven conversational search feature, Search Live, in India, expanding its availability beyond the US. The tool supports both English and Hindi and allows users to obtain context-sensitive information from the web through real-time voice interactions with Gemini AI.
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times Subscribe
Renews automatically, cancel anytime
Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans
Exclusive premium stories online
Complimentary Access to The New York Times
News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic
Curated Newsletters
Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox
Market Analysis & Investment Insights
Seamless Access Across All Devices