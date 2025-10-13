Microsoft will be ending support for the Windows 10 operating system on October 14. After tomorrow, all systems running Windows 10 will stop receiving security patches, bug fixes, or any other official support. In simpler words, this means that the system itself will not be maintained or improved further. Despite official support ending for Windows 10 tomorrow, PCs running it will continue to receive certain critical updates until 2028.

As detailed in a Microsoft blog post, Windows 10 users will continue to receive updates for Microsoft 365 apps, Microsoft Defender Antivirus, and Extended Security Updates even after official support for the operating system ends.

ALSO READ: WhatsApp explores sidebar menu on iPad and liquid glass design on iPhone What does this mean for users While Windows 10 PCs will remain functional, they will gradually become more susceptible to emerging security threats. Microsoft will discontinue security patches, feature updates, and technical support for all editions — including Home, Pro, Enterprise, and Education — after October 14, 2025. Once updates stop, unpatched vulnerabilities could be exploited, app compatibility may decline, and system reliability could deteriorate. To address this, Microsoft is offering an Extended Security Updates (ESU) program for eligible devices, providing critical patches beyond the support deadline.

Microsoft 365 apps such as Word, Excel, and Outlook will continue to receive security updates until October 10, 2028, with feature enhancements available until August 2026. Meanwhile, Microsoft Defender Antivirus will keep receiving security intelligence updates through October 2028 to protect users from newly identified malware and other threats. Even though Defender keeps getting new virus definitions, it can only detect known malicious files or behaviours. However, if a hacker discovers a new exploit in Windows 10’s kernel, networking, or system services — and Microsoft isn’t patching the OS anymore — Defender can’t fix that. ALSO READ: Soon, Samsung to expand foldable smartphone line with trifold model: Report