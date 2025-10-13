GoodScore raises $13 mn from Peak XV to expand AI credit platform

GoodScore, a Bengaluru-based AI-powered fintech platform, has raised $13 million in Series A funding, led by Peak XV Partners, with participation from existing investors Stellaris Venture Partners and Saison Capital.

Founded in 2023 by Sanchit Bansal, GoodScore enables users to manage their credit health through personalised, AI-driven insights and expert guidance, helping them improve their credit scores and manage their borrowings.

Since its launch, GoodScore has rapidly scaled to millions of active users across India, with strong adoption in Tier-2 and Tier-3 cities. GoodScore plans to use the funds raised to deepen its AI-led advisory offerings. It also plans to expand its technology, product and operations teams, and further enhance its credit marketplace, connecting borrowers and lenders across India.

“Our goal is to make responsible credit management a mainstream habit for millions of Indians,” said Sanchit Bansal, founder, GoodScore. India’s booming fintech ecosystem has made access to credit easier than ever, but it has also led to growing over-leverage and repayment stress. With multiple loan and credit card options at their fingertips, many consumers are now juggling several EMIs without full visibility into their obligations. Fintech non-banking financial companies (NBFCs) now account for nearly three-fourths of all personal loans by count, and delinquencies are rising as borrowers stretch themselves thin. As of March 2025, personal loans overdue by more than 90 days rose to 3.6 per cent, a six-quarter high, while credit card dues overdue for 91–360 days surged 44 per cent year-on-year to nearly ₹34,000 crore. This spike can be linked to borrowers holding three or more unsecured loans simultaneously, creating a need for responsible credit management tools that bring visibility, control and discipline back to consumers’ financial lives.