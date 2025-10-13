Home / Technology / Tech News / GoodScore raises $13 mn from Peak XV to expand AI credit platform

GoodScore raises $13 mn from Peak XV to expand AI credit platform

Bengaluru-based fintech will use the funds to deepen its AI-led credit health offerings, scale its marketplace, and grow its product and tech teams

Sanchit Bansal, GoodScore
Founded in 2023 by Sanchit Bansal, GoodScore enables users to manage their credit health through personalised, AI-driven insights and expert guidance for their credit scores
Peerzada Abrar Bengaluru
2 min read Last Updated : Oct 13 2025 | 2:18 PM IST
GoodScore, a Bengaluru-based AI-powered fintech platform, has raised $13 million in Series A funding, led by Peak XV Partners, with participation from existing investors Stellaris Venture Partners and Saison Capital.
 
Founded in 2023 by Sanchit Bansal, GoodScore enables users to manage their credit health through personalised, AI-driven insights and expert guidance, helping them improve their credit scores and manage their borrowings.
 
Since its launch, GoodScore has rapidly scaled to millions of active users across India, with strong adoption in Tier-2 and Tier-3 cities. GoodScore plans to use the funds raised to deepen its AI-led advisory offerings. It also plans to expand its technology, product and operations teams, and further enhance its credit marketplace, connecting borrowers and lenders across India.
 
“Our goal is to make responsible credit management a mainstream habit for millions of Indians,” said Sanchit Bansal, founder, GoodScore.
 
India’s booming fintech ecosystem has made access to credit easier than ever, but it has also led to growing over-leverage and repayment stress. With multiple loan and credit card options at their fingertips, many consumers are now juggling several EMIs without full visibility into their obligations. Fintech non-banking financial companies (NBFCs) now account for nearly three-fourths of all personal loans by count, and delinquencies are rising as borrowers stretch themselves thin.
 
As of March 2025, personal loans overdue by more than 90 days rose to 3.6 per cent, a six-quarter high, while credit card dues overdue for 91–360 days surged 44 per cent year-on-year to nearly ₹34,000 crore. This spike can be linked to borrowers holding three or more unsecured loans simultaneously, creating a need for responsible credit management tools that bring visibility, control and discipline back to consumers’ financial lives.
 
To solve this growing challenge, GoodScore offers an integrated, AI-powered credit management platform that brings together credit bureau data, transactional insights, and behavioural patterns to deliver real-time credit monitoring. It also provides personalised score improvement guidance and repayment tracking, all in one place.
 
“India has an active borrower base of over 250 million consumers. GoodScore is on a mission to empower them by putting them in charge of their credit health,” said Ishaan Mittal, managing director, Peak XV.
 
Mayank Jain, principal, Stellaris Venture Partners, said the company's strong traction today reflects the rising importance of credit health in India, with Covid serving as a key catalyst in this shift.

Topics :Artificial intelligenceSeries A fundingAI systemsstartups in IndiaIndian startups

First Published: Oct 13 2025 | 2:17 PM IST

