WhatsApp explores sidebar menu on iPad and liquid glass design on iPhone

WhatsApp is reportedly preparing for a design upgrade for iPad users with a new Mac-style sidebar. According to WABetaInfo, the upcoming feature will bring a vertical sidebar interface similar to the one seen on WhatsApp for Mac, making navigation smoother and more intuitive on larger screens. The sidebar aims to organise key sections like Chats, Calls, Communities, and Settings into a single, easy-to-access column for a consistent experience across devices.

Earlier this year, Meta launched the dedicated WhatsApp app for iPad, offering a native experience optimised for the larger screen and support for accessories like the Apple Magic Keyboard and Apple Pencil. Previously, iPad users could only access WhatsApp through a web version that required scanning a QR code from their phone.

iPad’s new Sidebar: Details Currently, WhatsApp’s iPad layout uses a compact tab bar at the bottom of the screen, a design originally intended for iPhones. While functional, it does not fully utilise the iPad’s wider display, leaving the interface looking unbalanced and making navigation feel a bit restricted. The report mentioned that users have to focus on a narrow strip at the bottom to switch between sections. By shifting to a sidebar layout, WhatsApp can make better use of the available screen space and allow users to access different tabs conveniently. According to the report, the vertical sidebar aligns better with the iPad’s landscape orientation, offering a more organised and visually balanced interface. It makes navigation easy and keeps important tools within reach.

Another key point is that the new sidebar is built for future updates. As of now, it includes main tabs like Chats, Calls, Communities, and Settings. But WhatsApp can easily expand it later by adding shortcuts or quick links to new features. This setup could give WhatsApp the possibility to add more tools and options over time. ALSO READ: OPPO Find X9 series with MediaTek Dimensity 9500 to be launched in November WhatsApp is also testing a new design for iOS users that introduces a Liquid Glass design interface inspired by Apple’s iOS 26 visual framework. As reported earlier, the update brings a more transparent and fluid look with dynamic depth, smooth animations, and layered translucency.