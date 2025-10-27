Tech Wrap Oct 27: Lava Shark 2 4G, Halo on PS5, Adobe's Project Indigo

Indian smartphone brand Lava has launched its Lava Shark 2 4G smartphone, priced at Rs 6,999. The smartphone is powered by the UNISOC T7250 chip and features a bigger 6.75-inch display than its predecessor. It packs a 5,000mAh battery and comes with an IP54 rating for dust and water resistance.

One of Microsoft’s flagship gaming franchises, Halo, will make its debut on the PlayStation 5 in 2026, signalling a major shift in the series’ long-standing Xbox exclusivity. The upcoming title, Halo: Campaign Evolved, is a full remake of the 2001 classic. The game has been rebuilt on Unreal Engine 5, and the remake introduces updated visuals, modern gameplay features such as sprinting, and nine additional weapons drawn from later entries in the franchise.

Adobe Project Indigo app now supports iPhone 17 series, but no selfies yet Adobe has announced that its Project Indigo app is now supported on Apple’s iPhone 17 series. For weeks after the launch of the iPhone 17 series, the app remained unfunctional on the latest iPhones. According to a report by The Verge, Adobe was having trouble adapting to the square-shaped front camera sensor, introduced with the latest generation of iPhones. NothingOS 4.0: Nothing may place ads and pre-loaded apps on Phone 3a series UK-based smartphone brand Nothing has reportedly begun displaying ads on the lock screens of its Phone 3a series devices. As reported by 9to5Google, several users have noticed full-screen lock screen ads appearing after installing the Android 16-based NothingOS 4.0 open beta. The company clarified that this feature, known as “Lock Glimpse,” is entirely optional and does not collect or share personal information when enabled.

ColorOS 16: OPPO Find X9 series to feature deeper Google Gemini integration Chinese smartphone maker OPPO has announced that its upcoming ColorOS 16 interface, based on Android 16, will feature a deeper integration with Google’s Gemini. OPPO announced that in ColorOS 16, Gemini has been integrated with its AI Mind Space, which will allow Gemini to draw information and help users take action with content from AI Mind Space. Notably, the full suite of AI features to be introduced with ColorOS 16 will debut on the upcoming OPPO Find X9 Series, which is scheduled for launch in India in November.

Apple reportedly plans iPhone line revamp with fold, flip, all-glass models Apple reportedly has several new iPhone models lined up for the next three years, including multiple foldable designs and a bezel-free iPhone. According to a report by CNET, Apple plans on launching its maiden foldable iPhone, which will likely feature a book-style design, in 2026. This is expected to be followed by a “Bezel-free” model on the iPhone’s 20th anniversary and a flip-style foldable the year after. iOS 26.1: Apple to let third-party cloud apps back up photos in background Apple is preparing to make its ecosystem more open with the upcoming iOS 26.1 update. Following its recent announcement about simplifying cross-platform app data transfers, the company has now introduced a new developer framework designed to let third-party photo apps back up images automatically in the background.

JBL Tour One M3 Smart Tx review JBL recently launched the Tour One M3 over-ear headphones in India, priced at ₹26,999, with an optional Smart Tx transmitter available for an additional ₹6,000. The headphones feature 40mm drivers, Active Noise Cancellation (ANC), Hi-Res audio, and spatial audio with head tracking, promising up to 40 hours of battery life with ANC enabled. I tested the Tour One M3 with the Smart Tx transmitter for over two weeks to see if these claims hold up in real-world use. Apple’s iPad Pro with M6 may feature vapour chamber cooling Apple might switch things up in its heat dissipation for the next generation of iPad Pro which is likely to be powered by the M6 chip. According to Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman, the iPad Pro M6 is likely to get vapour chamber cooling technology, which essentially is a system to dissipate the heat and cool down the device when it heats up. Notably, Apple first debuted its vapour chamber cooling system on the iPhone 17 Pro series.