iOS 26.1: Apple to let third-party cloud apps back up photos in background
Apple introduces a new PhotoKit framework in iOS 26.1, allowing third-party apps to automatically back up photos in the backgroundHarsh Shivam New Delhi
Apple is preparing to make its ecosystem more open with the upcoming iOS 26.1 update. Following its recent announcement about simplifying cross-platform app data transfers, the company has now introduced a new developer framework designed to let third-party photo apps back up images automatically in the background.
According to a new document published on Apple’s developer website, iOS 26.1 and later versions will include an updated PhotoKit framework. This will allow developers of third-party photo and cloud storage apps to enable background image backups without requiring users to keep the app open. Currently, such backups only occur when the app is active, limiting reliability and convenience. With the new framework, services will be able to perform automated and continuous photo backups in the background.
Apple’s documentation also mentions that certain functions within the new framework will need explicit user permission, while others will run automatically once the extension is enabled. The company noted that several aspects of the framework are still in beta, meaning they could be revised before the final release to developers.
This follows Apple’s earlier announcement of AppMigrationKit, another developer framework aimed at improving cross-platform data migration. Unveiled last week, AppMigrationKit is designed to help iPhone users transfer app data more seamlessly between iOS and Android devices.
According to Apple’s technical notes, AppMigrationKit will allow developers to integrate their apps into a one-time data transfer process, ensuring that essential app information can move between devices during a switch. Developers can decide whether their apps will export data, import it, or support both options. Notably, Apple
clarified that the framework is intended specifically for transfers to and from non-Apple platforms, such as Android.
While Apple has confirmed that the updated PhotoKit framework will be available with iOS 26.1, there is no official confirmation yet on whether AppMigrationKit will be implemented in the final release. However, the publication of detailed documentation suggests that the feature could debut sooner rather than later.
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times Subscribe
Renews automatically, cancel anytime
Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans
Exclusive premium stories online
Complimentary Access to The New York Times
News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic
Curated Newsletters
Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox
Market Analysis & Investment Insights
Seamless Access Across All Devices