LG teams up with Xbox, Zoom to add gaming and video calls to car screens

With Xbox cloud gaming and Zoom integration, LG is positioning its Automotive Content Platform as part of a broader shift towards software-defined, connected vehicles

Aashish Kumar Shrivastava New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Sep 10 2025 | 1:54 PM IST
LG Electronics has announced partnerships with Microsoft Xbox and Zoom at IAA Mobility 2025. Its webOS-powered Automotive Content Platform (ACP), which powers in-car infotainment systems, will gain an Xbox app for cloud gaming and a native Zoom app for video meetings. The move underscores LG’s ambition to make vehicles software-driven experience hubs.

Xbox cloud gaming in cars

The Xbox app will let passengers stream hundreds of titles directly on in-car infotainment screens via cloud gaming. LG said players will need an Xbox Game Pass Ultimate subscription, a compatible Bluetooth controller and stable internet access. Titles such as Doom: The Dark Ages and Forza Horizon 5 were cited as examples.
 
Chris Lee, vice-president of Xbox marketing at Microsoft, said the partnership will allow players to “access their gaming library and carry their progression with them wherever they go.” LG has not shared which automakers will adopt the service first or when it will reach production vehicles.

Zoom integration for collaboration

LG also announced the addition of a native Zoom app, positioning ACP-equipped vehicles as mobile collaboration spaces. The app will be optimised to work across vehicle models while complying with driving-safety regulations to reduce distractions.
 
The company has not disclosed technical details regarding in-car cameras or microphones, nor specifics on how Zoom’s user experience will adhere to safety standards.

Rollout

While LG confirmed the Xbox feature requires Game Pass Ultimate, a controller and internet access, it did not announce a consumer rollout schedule, pricing details, or regional availability. Similarly, no timeline was given for Zoom’s in-vehicle integration.

Topics :LG ElectronicsXboxZoom

First Published: Sep 10 2025 | 1:53 PM IST

