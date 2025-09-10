Google launches AI Plus plan with Gemini 2.5 Pro, Veo 3 Fast, 200GB storage

Google has introduced AI Plus, a new mid-tier subscription designed to bring advanced AI capabilities at a lower price point. Positioned between the free plan and AI Pro, AI Plus aims to expand access to Gemini 2.5 Pro, AI-powered productivity tools and cloud storage, while remaining more affordable than premium tiers.

Features and access

According to 9To5Google, AI Plus subscribers get expanded access to Gemini 2.5 Pro. Free-tier users are limited to five prompts daily, while AI Pro offers 100 and AI Ultra 500. Google has not yet disclosed the exact usage cap for AI Plus.

ALSO READ: Soon, Krafton will roll out BGMI 4.0 update: Here's what you can expect The plan increases the Gemini app’s context window to 128,000 tokens, compared with 32,000 for free users. Higher tiers continue to offer up to one million tokens.

Other features include: Veo 3 Fast for quicker video creation

Google Flow, a video-generation tool

Whisk, a standalone image-to-video converter

Gemini side panel in Gmail, Google Docs and Sheets

Expanded access to NotebookLM

200GB Google One storage for cloud use Pricing and availability AI Plus is being launched first in Indonesia at Rp. 75,000 per month (around $4.56). For comparison, the AI Pro plan in Indonesia costs Rp. 309,000 ($18.79). Google has not confirmed global rollout plans but noted that if AI Plus becomes available in more markets, it would be priced below $20 per month, with regional differences likely.