Tech Wrap Sept 26: Sony Pulse Elevate, Meta AI 'Vibes', ChatGPT Pulse

Sony Interactive Entertainment has revealed its first-ever wireless speakers made specifically for gaming—called Pulse Elevate—at its State of Play showcase on September 24. The Pulse Elevate is slated for release in 2026 and will come in two colour variants: Midnight Black and White.

Meta has rolled out a new feature called “Vibes” within its Meta AI app for mobile and on meta.ai for desktop, centred around AI-generated videos. The feed closely resembles TikTok or Instagram Reels, but rather than user-recorded content, every clip is either created or remixed with Meta’s AI tools. Users can produce fresh videos with text prompts or existing media, experiment with creative styles, or remix clips already available in the feed.

ChatGPT Pulse offers Samsung's Now Brief-like AI-generated morning updates OpenAI has announced a new feature in ChatGPT called Pulse, designed to provide users with personalised morning updates. Pulse uses ChatGPT to gather, curate, and deliver information tailored to individuals based on their past conversations, preferences, and linked apps such as calendars. Users can further refine results by specifying which topics to prioritise or exclude. Adobe's Photoshop adds Google's Nano Banana, other AI models in beta update Adobe has rolled out new updates to the Photoshop beta, bringing support for Google’s Gemini 2.5 Flash Image (Nano Banana) and Black Forest Labs’ FLUX.1 Kontext [pro] within the Generative Fill feature. This marks the first time Photoshop has included third-party AI models beyond Adobe’s own tools.

Vivo schedules OriginOS 6 launch event for Oct 15, beta kicks off in India Vivo has confirmed a global launch event on October 15 to debut its OriginOS 6, based on Android 16. This development follows the company’s recent announcement that Vivo and iQOO smartphones in India will shift from FunTouch OS to OriginOS. Until now, OriginOS has been exclusive to China, while devices in other regions continued with FunTouch OS. Forza Horizon 6 to take Horizon Festival to Japan in 2026 Playground Games, during Xbox’s Tokyo Game Show 2025 presentation, confirmed the next instalment of the Forza Horizon franchise—Forza Horizon 6. Launching next year, the open-world racing title will feature a fictionalised Japan as the setting for the Horizon Festival. Alongside the reveal, the studio dropped a teaser trailer, available to watch at the end of this article.

OnePlus, Realme, iQOO confirm Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 flagships: Full list Qualcomm has unveiled its new flagship processor, the Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5, prompting Android smartphone brands to reveal their upcoming devices powered by the chip. Xiaomi has already launched the Xiaomi 17 series in China with the processor. OnePlus has announced its next flagship, the OnePlus 15, while iQOO confirmed the iQOO 15, and Realme revealed its GT 8 Pro as part of the lineup. Spotify won't stream AI-generated 'Saiyaara' in Kishore Kumar's voice: Why? Spotify has outlined new measures to address the challenges posed by generative AI in music. The platform is strengthening its rules around voice cloning, implementing a spam detection system, and introducing AI-related disclosures in song credits. Spotify said these steps aim to safeguard artists from impersonation and misuse, while offering listeners greater transparency about the content they consume.

Amazon to swap Android with in-house 'Vega OS' on Fire TV devices: Report Amazon is reportedly preparing to phase out Android from its Fire TV platform, with plans to introduce its own operating system instead. As per a 9to5Google report citing The Verge, the company is expected to announce Vega OS as the successor to Android for Fire TV devices at its fall hardware event scheduled for September 30. Sony releases Marvel's Wolverine trailer, confirms 2026 release for PS5 At its September 24 State of Play event, Sony shared a gameplay trailer for Marvel’s Wolverine and confirmed its launch timeline. The title will be a PlayStation 5 exclusive at launch and is scheduled for a global release in Fall 2026. Originally teased in 2021, the game had seen little news since, but the newly revealed trailer suggests a promising update for fans.

'Thinnest video' trend is taking over Instagram Reels: How to create yours If you’ve been browsing Instagram recently, you might have spotted a wave of Reels in a stretched ultra-wide frame. Known as the 5120×1080 ultra-wide or cinematic strip format, this trend gives videos a panoramic look. Instagram has cycled through popular formats before, from GRWM to A Day in My Life and quote aesthetics. Now, the newest entry is the “thinnest video,” quickly gaining traction across multiple accounts and increasingly visible on feeds. ROG Xbox Ally series coming to India on October 16, pre-orders start today

Microsoft and ASUS have opened pre-orders for the ROG Xbox Ally and ROG Xbox Ally X handheld gaming consoles in select regions. The India launch is scheduled for October 16. ASUS noted that pre-orders in India will begin on September 26, but as of now, the official Asus website still displays a “coming soon” message without pricing or availability details. Xiaomi 17 series with Qualcomm SD 8 Elite Gen 5 goes official Xiaomi has bypassed the 16 series and launched the Xiaomi 17 series to compete with Apple’s iPhone 17 lineup. The new series includes the Xiaomi 17, Xiaomi 17 Pro, and Xiaomi 17 Pro Max, making Xiaomi the first brand to adopt Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 processor. The smartphones also come with Leica-enhanced cameras, HyperOS 3 based on Android 16, large batteries, and IP68-certified dust and water resistance.