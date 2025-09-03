Home / Technology / Tech News / Tech Wrap Sept 3: Google Pixel on Cashify, Dolby Vision 2, Amazon Lens Live

Tech Wrap Sept 3: Google Pixel on Cashify, Dolby Vision 2, Amazon Lens Live

Google to sell certified refurbished Pixel phones on Cashify. Dolby Vision 2 HDR format, Amazon Lens Live AI. Instagram Reels PiP. New Telegram features. Apple iOS 26 beta

Google to sell certified refurbished Pixel smartphones in India via Cashify
 
Google has teamed up with Indian re-commerce platform Cashify to launch the Authorised Refurbished Phone Sale programme. Cashify will serve as an authorised reseller of certified refurbished Pixel smartphones. Earlier-generation models, including the Pixel 7 and Pixel 8 Pro, will be offered at prices lower than their original retail cost.
 
Dolby Vision 2 HDR debuts with content-based AI optimisations
 
Dolby has introduced Dolby Vision 2, the next generation of its HDR format, arriving ten years after the original. The new version features a redesigned image engine and “Content Intelligence,” a set of AI tools that automatically optimise picture quality based on the content type and the lighting conditions in the room.
   
Amazon has launched a live visual-search feature in its Shopping app. Lens Live scans items in real time and shows matching products as users point their phone cameras. It lets users swipe through matches, tap to focus on a single item, add products to their cart or wish list, and view brief summaries and AI-generated suggested questions. Lens Live is available to “tens of millions” of US iOS users and will expand further in the coming weeks.
 
 
Instagram is testing a picture-in-picture feature for Reels, allowing videos to play in a small floating window while users browse other apps. Trial users reportedly see a pop-up explaining how to activate the feature.
   
Telegram’s new update focuses on profile customisation and interactive features. It introduces Music on Profiles, a Stickers Mini App, a redesigned Android profile, gift themes, and tools for managing collectibles. These features provide users with greater control over their profiles and interactions on the platform.
 
 
Apple has released the sixth public beta of iOS 26, just days before its anticipated iPhone 17 launch event. The update matches the ninth developer beta and focuses on bug fixes and performance improvements rather than adding new features.
   
NotebookLM is introducing three new Audio Overview formats—Brief, Critique, and Debate—giving users additional ways to interact with their sources beyond the Deep Dive style. These formats help users understand core ideas, receive feedback, or explore different perspectives.
   
Google is adding a “Read Aloud” feature to the Pixel Screenshots app, initially for the Pixel 10 series and gradually rolling out to Pixel 9. The feature converts text in screenshots into spoken audio, making captured content more accessible.
   
WordPress has launched Telex, an experimental AI tool, announced by co-founder and CEO Matt Mullenweg at WordCamp US 2025. Described as “V0 or Lovable, but specifically for WordPress,” Telex allows users to create Gutenberg blocks and simple animations using AI prompts.
   
OpenAI will roll out parental controls in ChatGPT, notifying parents when their child may be in a moment of acute distress. This builds on existing in-app reminders for longer sessions.
 
 
Indian AI startup Puch AI has expanded from messaging on WhatsApp to calls. Users can now reach the AI on the same number for voice queries. Co-founder Siddharth Bhatia says the company is competing with OpenAI, Google, and Meta.
   
The 226-page decision made by US District Judge Amit Mehta in Washington, DC, will likely ripple across the technological landscape at a time when the industry is being reshaped by artificial intelligence breakthroughs including conversational answer engines as companies like ChatGPT and Perplexity try to upend Google's long-held position as the internet's main gateway. 
 
Apple is seeing AI talent departures, including lead robotics researcher Jian Zhang, who has joined Meta Platforms’ Robotics Studio under Reality Labs.
   
YouTube recently used AI tools to “unblur, denoise and improve clarity” on uploaded content without creators’ consent, raising concerns about disclosure and platform control.
   
India is becoming a key hub for Pixel production. Alphabet is scaling local manufacturing of the Pixel 10 Series and preparing exports to reduce US tariff risks and strengthen supply chains outside Taiwan.

