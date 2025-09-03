Tech Wrap Sept 3: Google Pixel on Cashify, Dolby Vision 2, Amazon Lens Live

Google has teamed up with Indian re-commerce platform Cashify to launch the Authorised Refurbished Phone Sale programme. Cashify will serve as an authorised reseller of certified refurbished Pixel smartphones. Earlier-generation models, including the Pixel 7 and Pixel 8 Pro, will be offered at prices lower than their original retail cost.

Dolby has introduced Dolby Vision 2, the next generation of its HDR format, arriving ten years after the original. The new version features a redesigned image engine and “Content Intelligence,” a set of AI tools that automatically optimise picture quality based on the content type and the lighting conditions in the room.

Amazon's Lens Live AI lets you shop products with visual search Amazon has launched a live visual-search feature in its Shopping app. Lens Live scans items in real time and shows matching products as users point their phone cameras. It lets users swipe through matches, tap to focus on a single item, add products to their cart or wish list, and view brief summaries and AI-generated suggested questions. Lens Live is available to “tens of millions” of US iOS users and will expand further in the coming weeks. Instagram explores picture-in-picture mode for Reels on phones: Report

Instagram is testing a picture-in-picture feature for Reels, allowing videos to play in a small floating window while users browse other apps. Trial users reportedly see a pop-up explaining how to activate the feature. Telegram adds music to profiles, expands stickers, gifts and more Telegram’s new update focuses on profile customisation and interactive features. It introduces Music on Profiles, a Stickers Mini App, a redesigned Android profile, gift themes, and tools for managing collectibles. These features provide users with greater control over their profiles and interactions on the platform. Apple releases new iOS 26 betas ahead of iPhone 17 series launch

Apple has released the sixth public beta of iOS 26, just days before its anticipated iPhone 17 launch event. The update matches the ninth developer beta and focuses on bug fixes and performance improvements rather than adding new features. Google adds new Audio Overview formats to NotebookLM NotebookLM is introducing three new Audio Overview formats—Brief, Critique, and Debate—giving users additional ways to interact with their sources beyond the Deep Dive style. These formats help users understand core ideas, receive feedback, or explore different perspectives. Google Pixel's Screenshots app may soon get Read Aloud option Google is adding a “Read Aloud” feature to the Pixel Screenshots app, initially for the Pixel 10 series and gradually rolling out to Pixel 9. The feature converts text in screenshots into spoken audio, making captured content more accessible.

Indian AI startup Puch AI has expanded from messaging on WhatsApp to calls. Users can now reach the AI on the same number for voice queries. Co-founder Siddharth Bhatia says the company is competing with OpenAI, Google, and Meta. US judge orders Google to revamp search engine in monopoly case The 226-page decision made by US District Judge Amit Mehta in Washington, DC, will likely ripple across the technological landscape at a time when the industry is being reshaped by artificial intelligence breakthroughs including conversational answer engines as companies like ChatGPT and Perplexity try to upend Google's long-held position as the internet's main gateway.