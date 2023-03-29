Home / Technology / Tech News / Technology firms' engagement with ethical hackers at all-time high

Technology firms' engagement with ethical hackers at all-time high

As cyberattacks shoot up, tech firms are engaging with independent researchers more than ever

Sourabh Lele |Business Standard | New Delhi
Premium
Technology firms' engagement with ethical hackers at all-time high

4 min read Last Updated : Mar 29 2023 | 4:02 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Last year Google was able to identify and fix 2,900 security issues across Android, Chrome, and Play – thanks to its Vulnerability Reward Programs (VRPs), which incentivise ethical hackers for d

Topics :TechnologyCompaniesCyberattackscyber security

First Published: Mar 29 2023 | 3:46 PM IST

Also Read

Google shows design of Pixel 7 series, Pixel Watch ahead of Oct 6 launch

Google launches Play Points rewards programme for users in India

Meta launches metaverse-ready VR headset Quest Pro at $1500: What's new

India's requests to Meta for user data up slightly at 55,497 in H1 of 2022

HCL Tech Q2 preview: Margins to improve QoQ; revenue may rise up to 20% YoY

InCruiter looks to disrupt HR Tech with its Interview-as-a-service offering

IIT-M to develop tech to upcycle paddy waste for making supercapacitors

Apple rolls out iOS 16.5 beta 1 to developers, public beta to follow soon

Motorola launches Moto G13 smartphone at Rs 9,999: Specs, offers and more

Google adds 'Perspectives', 'About this author' features in Search

Next Story