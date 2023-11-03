Tim Cook confirms that Apple is working on generative-AI based features

During an event on November 2, where Apple released its financial result for Q4 2023 results, Tim Cook said that the company is working on generative AI while responding to a question regarding Apple’s efforts in the field of AI. Cook, in his answer, highlighted the features in Apple devices that already are based on artificial intelligence and machine learning, including- Personal Voice, Crash detection, ECG and more. For generative AI specifically, he responded by saying that the American tech giant is “investing quite a bit” in the technology. No details about the AI technology in the works were revealed, but the Apple CEO said that the company is planning to work with AI responsibly.





Also Read: LinkedIn hits one billion users, rolls out AI features for premium members “In terms of generative AI we have work going on. I’m not going to get into details about what it is, because as you know, we really don’t do that. But you can bet that we’re investing. We’re investing quite a bit. We’re going to do it responsibly, and it will… you will see product advancements over time where those technologies are at the heart of them.” Tim Cook said.

Recently, Mark Gurman of Bloomberg also reported that Apple might be working on an AI-integrated version of Siri, which would roll out as soon as next year together with other gen-AI tools and apps. Other AI features might include more effective auto-complete sentences using Siri and Messages app, auto-generated playlists in Apple Music and AI-based writing assistant in apps like Pages and keynote.