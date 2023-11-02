LinkedIn hits one billion users, rolls out AI features for premium members

Professional networking platform LinkedIn on Wednesday announced new artificial intelligence-enabled features for its premium users to mark the milestone of one billion users.

"Today, we're starting this journey with the launch of a new Premium experience, available to a select group of Premium subscribers. These members will experience greater personalisation with every interaction, from gaining insights into important topics to personalised career actions they can take," said Tomer Cohen, chief product officer at LinkedIn, in a blog post.

The platform will now utilise artificial intelligence to scrutinise posts in users' feeds, including comments, articles, and conversations, to identify the most significant opportunities for them.

Additionally, it will employ Microsoft Bing to offer summarised information on any topic that users search for.

"If you have a query about a trending topic, you can expect a prompt response in the form of expert articles and discussions, both from LinkedIn and across the web," read Cohen's blog post on the announcement.

The platform will also offer real-time job eligibility suggestions to users as part of its premium membership offering.

The Microsoft-owned company plans to introduce the artificial intelligence-enabled features for its premium users at no extra charge.

Earlier this year, the social networking site launched artificial intelligence-powered profile-writing solutions and messaging suggestions for its premium members. It also introduced a custom button serving as a personalised call to action on user profiles.