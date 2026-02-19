Traffic curbs in Delhi for day 4 of AI Impact Summit: Check routes to avoid

The Delhi Traffic Police has issued a traffic advisory for Thursday, February 19, cautioning commuters about possible restrictions and regulated movement across parts of the city in view of Day 4 of the India AI Impact Summit 2026 at Bharat Mandapam.

Day 4 will witness the presence of several 'very very important persons' (VVIPs) at the AI summit. The list of speakers includes Prime Minister Narendra Modi, French President Emmanuel Macron, Sam Altman of OpenAI, and Mukesh Ambani, Chairman of Reliance Industries, among others.

With Prime Minister Narendra Modi scheduled to inaugurate the summit in the presence of foreign dignitaries, including French President Emmanuel Macron, a heavy 'very important person' (VIP) movement is expected throughout the day. Commuters have been advised to brace for congestion, particularly during the afternoon and evening hours.

According to the advisory shared by the traffic police on X, special traffic arrangements will be in place during two time windows: 7:30 am to 10:00 am

5:00 pm to 9:00 pm Routes likely to be affected According to the traffic advisory, the following roads are likely to be affected and have been advised to be avoided: Sardar Patel Marg Mother Teresa Crescent Teen Murti Marg Akbar Road Janpath Windsor Place Tees January Marg Prithviraj Road Rajesh Pilot Marg Subrahmaniam Bharti Marg Mathura Road (between Lodhi Flyover & Dr Dinesh Chandra Dalmia Chowk) Bhairon Marg

Shanti Path (between Satya Marg & Kautilya Marg) Africa Avenue Satya Marg (between Yashwant Place & Shanti Path) Dr. Zakir Hussain Marg Gurugram Road Parade Road The Delhi Police has urged commuters to avoid affected routes wherever possible, plan journeys in advance, and allow extra travel time. People have been advised to follow the directions of traffic personnel deployed on duty, maintain lane discipline and cooperate to ensure smooth movement. Motorists have also been asked to remain patient, adhere to traffic rules and comply with instructions issued by police personnel at key intersections. Alternate routes To avoid congestion and ensure smoother travel,the Delhi Police has suggested the following alternate routes: