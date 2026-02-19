Traffic curbs in Delhi for day 4 of AI Impact Summit: Check routes to avoid

3 min read Last Updated : Feb 19 2026 | 9:35 AM IST
The Delhi Traffic Police has issued a traffic advisory for Thursday, February 19, cautioning commuters about possible restrictions and regulated movement across parts of the city in view of Day 4 of the India AI Impact Summit 2026 at Bharat Mandapam.
Day 4 will witness the presence of several 'very very important persons' (VVIPs) at the AI summit. The list of speakers includes Prime Minister Narendra Modi, French President Emmanuel Macron, Sam Altman of OpenAI, and Mukesh Ambani, Chairman of Reliance Industries, among others.
With Prime Minister Narendra Modi scheduled to inaugurate the summit in the presence of foreign dignitaries, including French President Emmanuel Macron, a heavy 'very important person' (VIP) movement is expected throughout the day. Commuters have been advised to brace for congestion, particularly during the afternoon and evening hours.
According to the advisory shared by the traffic police on X, special traffic arrangements will be in place during two time windows:
7:30 am to 10:00 am
5:00 pm to 9:00 pm
Routes likely to be affected
According to the traffic advisory, the following roads are likely to be affected and have been advised to be avoided:
The Delhi Police has urged commuters to avoid affected routes wherever possible, plan journeys in advance, and allow extra travel time. People have been advised to follow the directions of traffic personnel deployed on duty, maintain lane discipline and cooperate to ensure smooth movement.
Motorists have also been asked to remain patient, adhere to traffic rules and comply with instructions issued by police personnel at key intersections.
Alternate routes
To avoid congestion and ensure smoother travel,the Delhi Police has suggested the following alternate routes:
San Martin Marg
Panchsheel Marg
Dr. APJ Abdul Kalam Road
Kamal Ataturk Marg
Aurobindo Marg
Lodhi Road
Barapullah Road
Ring Road
Tilak Marg
Feroz Shah Road
Rafi Marg
Sansad Marg
K. Kamraj Marg
South Avenue Road
Vandemataram Marg
NH-48, Rao Tula Ram Marg
Old Delhi–Gurugram Road
UER-II & NH-48 Service Road
For real-time updates and assistance, commuters can connect with Delhi Traffic Police through the following channels:
Website: https://traffic.delhipolice.gov.in
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/dtptraffic
Platform X: https://x.com/dtptraffic
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/dtptraffic
WhatsApp: 8750871493
Helpline Numbers: 1095 / 011-25844444
With summit events continuing through Friday, intermittent restrictions are likely to remain in force around Bharat Mandapam and hotels hosting foreign delegations. Commuters travelling to the airport, railway stations or appearing for board examinations have been advised to start well in advance to avoid last minute delays.