Home / Technology / Tech News / Truecaller introduces call recording for premium users on iOS, Android

Truecaller introduces call recording for premium users on iOS, Android

According to the company, the other person on the call will hear a beep to indicate that the call is being recorded

IANS San Francisco
Truecaller introduces call recording for premium users on iOS, Android

2 min read Last Updated : Jun 14 2023 | 6:20 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Leading caller identification app Truecaller has introduced a call recording feature on both iOS and Android.

While both operating systems restrict apps from recording calls natively, Truecaller circumvents the restriction by calling a dedicated recording line, TechCrunch reported on Wednesday.

On Android, users can start a recording call directly from Truecaller's dialer. Truecaller will display a floating recording button if they are using another dialer.

On iOS, users will need to call a recording line through the Truecaller app to merge incoming and outgoing calls.

According to the company, the other person on the call will hear a beep to indicate that the call is being recorded, the report said.

In 2018, Truecaller introduced call recording to premium users on Android, and in 2021 it was made available to all Android users.

However, Google limited access to its Accessibility API in 2022, which many apps - including Truecaller - used to record calls, and due to that the company had to remove the feature from its apps.

Moreover, the company stated that, in addition, to call recording, it will provide users with transcripts, which it plans to roll out in the coming weeks.

Users will also be able to search through transcripts to quickly find information in recorded conversations.

According to the report, Truecaller has been testing this feature with a small number of iOS users in the US and today the company has made this feature available to all users who have a premium subscription.

With this expansion, Truecaller now offers three plans in the US -- a basic ad-free plan ($1 per month), a premium plan with call recording ($3.99 per month), and a top-tier plan with call screening assistant ($4.49 per month).

Moreover, the report mentioned that Truecaller's co-founder Nami Zarringhalam said that the company aims to roll out this feature in multiple countries, including India, which is its biggest market.

Truecaller has over half a million users in the US -- with 10 per cent on a subscription plan, according to the company.

The company has more than 350 million users globally, with India having the most users (100 million).

--IANS

shs/uk/

Also Read

Apple rolls out iOS 16.5 for iPhones: What's new, how-to install, and more

Truecaller coming soon to WhatsApp to combat spam calls, full details below

Truecaller Live Caller ID now available for premium subscribers on iPhones

Will be compliant with the new data protection laws: Truecaller CEO

India accounts for over 75% of Truecaller's net sales in Q1, avg users jump

Apple taps 7 Chinese firms to strengthen Vision Pro MR headset supply chain

Samsung India opens its largest premium experience store in Telangana

Samsung planning to unveil AR/VR headset sensor for image recognition

EU asks Google to sell part of ad biz to address competition concerns

Lenovo to invest $1 bn to accelerate AI deployment for businesses globally

Topics :Apple iOSAndroidTruecaller

First Published: Jun 14 2023 | 6:46 PM IST

Explore News

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'

Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteran

Introduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllers

Meta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in Assam

Serious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT

Next Story