Gaps and silos emerge as companies take up AI due to strategy mismatch

- 93% of companies report expected or better investment return from AI
- 59% of marketing leaders see higher than expected returns
- 43% of IT leaders clock similar investment returns
- 95% of executives regard AI adoption as important or very important
- 65% of them identify AI as a top priority for the next 12 months
- 100% of companies report using GenAI for employee use
- 33% of organisations say embedded AI is their top priority
- 30% say enabling workforce for AI is their top priority
- 15% of companies priortising investments in engineered-AI solutions
- 46% of executives say the responsibility of adopting AI iswith the CIO/ CTO
- 27% say it’s with the CEO
- 5% believe it’s with the CMO/CDO
- 69% travel & hospitality executives report greater than expected returns from AI
- 55% telecom firms say the same
- 44% healthcare industry executives report greater-than-expected returns from AI
- Marketing teams find it easier to adopt AI than IT
- AI adoption and budgeting typically falls to CIO/ CTO
- Legal risks and lack of knowledge cited as challenges in adopting AI
You’ve reached your limit of {{free_limit}} free articles this month.
Subscribe now for unlimited access.
Already subscribed? Log inSubscribe to read the full story →
Smart Quarterly
₹900
3 Months
₹300/Month
Smart Essential
₹2,700
1 Year
₹225/Month
Super Saver
₹3,900
2 Years
₹162/Month
Renews automatically, cancel anytime
Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans
Exclusive premium stories online
Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors
Complimentary Access to The New York Times
News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic
Business Standard Epaper
Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share
Curated Newsletters
Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox
Market Analysis & Investment Insights
In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor
Archives
Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997
Ad-free Reading
Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements
Seamless Access Across All Devices
Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app