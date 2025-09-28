Gaps and silos emerge as companies take up AI due to strategy mismatch

Artificial intelligence (AI) adoption is nearly universal among large enterprises and yet a disconnect exists between early success and organisation-wide transformation due to mismatch in perception, strategy, and ownership. This gap, or “AI whitespace”, represents untapped potential for greater business impact, according to a report by Bounteous, a digital transformation consultancy. It took insights from over 300 executives at companies with revenues of more than $500 million.

Investment pays off

93% of companies report expected or better investment return from AI

59% of marketing leaders see higher than expected returns

43% of IT leaders clock similar investment returns

Company agenda 95% of executives regard AI adoption as important or very important

65% of them identify AI as a top priority for the next 12 months

100% of companies report using GenAI for employee use Work focus 33% of organisations say embedded AI is their top priority

30% say enabling workforce for AI is their top priority

15% of companies priortising investments in engineered-AI solutions Taking up AI 46% of executives say the responsibility of adopting AI iswith the CIO/ CTO

27% say it’s with the CEO

5% believe it’s with the CMO/CDO Industry trends 69% travel & hospitality executives report greater than expected returns from AI

55% telecom firms say the same

44% healthcare industry executives report greater-than-expected returns from AI