Gaps and silos emerge as companies take up AI due to strategy mismatch

This gap, or "AI whitespace", represents untapped potential for greater business impact, according to a report by Bounteous, a digital transformation consultancy

ALGO RHYTHM
Pallav Nayak New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Sep 29 2025 | 12:22 AM IST
Artificial intelligence (AI) adoption is nearly universal among large enterprises and yet a disconnect exists between early success and organisation-wide transformation due to mismatch in perception, strategy, and ownership. This gap, or “AI whitespace”, represents untapped potential for greater business impact, according to a report by Bounteous, a digital transformation consultancy. It took insights from over 300 executives at companies with revenues of more than $500 million.
 
Investment pays off
  • 93% of companies report expected or better investment return from AI
  • 59% of marketing leaders see higher than expected returns
  • 43% of IT leaders clock similar investment returns
 
Company agenda
  • 95% of executives regard AI adoption as important or very important
  • 65% of them identify AI as a top priority for the next 12 months
  • 100% of companies report using GenAI for employee use
 
Work focus
  • 33% of organisations say embedded AI is their top priority
  • 30% say enabling workforce for AI is their top priority
  • 15% of companies priortising investments in engineered-AI solutions
 
Taking up AI
  • 46% of executives say the responsibility of adopting AI iswith the CIO/ CTO
  • 27% say it’s with the CEO
  • 5% believe it’s with the CMO/CDO
 
Industry trends
  • 69% travel & hospitality executives report greater than expected returns from AI
  • 55% telecom firms say the same
  • 44% healthcare industry executives report greater-than-expected returns from AI
 
Challenges remain
  • Marketing teams find it easier to adopt AI than IT
  • AI adoption and budgeting typically falls to CIO/ CTO
  • Legal risks and lack of knowledge cited as challenges in adopting AI

Topics :Artificial intelligenceTech NewsAI technology

First Published: Sep 28 2025 | 10:54 PM IST

