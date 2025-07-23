Microsoft details on-device AI capabilities coming with Windows 11 update

Microsoft has announced a new Windows 11 update that will add a range of functional features for general users and Copilot+ PC owners. The update focuses on improving system interaction, accessibility, and everyday usability across key tools like Settings, Paint, Snipping Tool, and Photos. It also expands the role of on-device AI with features such as Click to Do, Copilot Vision, and a new agent for system settings.

The update is available through this month’s non-security preview release and Microsoft Store app updates, with gradual rollout expected over the next few weeks.

How to get the update

These features are rolling out gradually via controlled feature rollout (CFR) starting this month. To get early access:

Go to Settings > Windows Update

Enable “Get the latest updates as soon as they’re available”

Then click Check for updates Make sure apps like Microsoft Paint, Photos, and Copilot are also updated through the Microsoft Store. What's new in the latest Windows 11 update AI Agent for Settings (Copilot+ PCs only) A new AI-powered settings assistant lets users search and change system settings using natural language. For example, typing "turn on quiet hours" or "connect Bluetooth" in the Settings search bar will now suggest one-click actions. This feature is initially available on Snapdragon-based Copilot+ PCs and will expand to Intel and AMD Copilot+ systems later.

Click to Do: Expanded contextual actions The Click to Do preview has been updated with more AI-powered contextual tools. Users can now: Practice reading fluency with Reading Coach

Read selected text in a focused format via Immersive Reader

Generate document drafts with Draft with Copilot in Word

Message or schedule meetings via Microsoft Teams directly from recognised email addresses Click to Do can be activated using Windows + click, Windows + Q, or gestures like swiping from the right on touch-enabled devices. Photos app: AI-based Relight The updated Photos app now includes a Relight feature, allowing users to apply up to three virtual light sources to images and adjust brightness, softness, color, and intensity—similar to professional editing tools. This feature is currently limited to Copilot+ PCs with Snapdragon X chips.

Paint: AI sticker generator and object selection Two new tools are now available in the Paint app: Sticker generator: Create custom stickers using text prompts (e.g., “a cat wearing sunglasses”).

Object select: Use AI to isolate and edit specific elements within an image. These features build on previous Paint enhancements like Cocreator and generative erase. Snipping Tool: Perfect Screenshot and Color Picker Perfect Screenshot: Uses AI to intelligently crop screen captures to relevant content (Copilot+ PCs only).

Color Picker: Lets users sample any color from the screen and view it in HEX, RGB, or HSL format. This feature is available on all Windows 11 devices. Copilot Vision and Highlights (US only) Copilot Vision enables real-time AI assistance based on what’s visible on screen. It can offer help, analyse content, and show step-by-step instructions with visual cues. Users can activate it from the Copilot app and choose what to share. This is a fully opt-in experience.