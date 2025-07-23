Microsoft details on-device AI capabilities coming with Windows 11 update

How to get the update
- Go to Settings > Windows Update
- Enable “Get the latest updates as soon as they’re available”
- Then click Check for updates
What’s new in the latest Windows 11 update
AI Agent for Settings (Copilot+ PCs only)
Click to Do: Expanded contextual actions
- Practice reading fluency with Reading Coach
- Read selected text in a focused format via Immersive Reader
- Generate document drafts with Draft with Copilot in Word
- Message or schedule meetings via Microsoft Teams directly from recognised email addresses
Photos app: AI-based Relight
Paint: AI sticker generator and object selection
- Sticker generator: Create custom stickers using text prompts (e.g., “a cat wearing sunglasses”).
- Object select: Use AI to isolate and edit specific elements within an image.
Snipping Tool: Perfect Screenshot and Color Picker
- Perfect Screenshot: Uses AI to intelligently crop screen captures to relevant content (Copilot+ PCs only).
- Color Picker: Lets users sample any color from the screen and view it in HEX, RGB, or HSL format. This feature is available on all Windows 11 devices.
Copilot Vision and Highlights (US only)
Edge game assist
- Game guides and tips
- Quick access to Discord, Spotify, and Twitch
Faster recovery from unexpected restarts
Windows 10 support transition
You’ve reached your limit of {{free_limit}} free articles this month.
Subscribe now for unlimited access.
Already subscribed? Log inSubscribe to read the full story →
Smart Quarterly
₹900
3 Months
₹300/Month
Smart Essential
₹2,700
1 Year
₹225/Month
Super Saver
₹3,900
2 Years
₹162/Month
Renews automatically, cancel anytime
Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans
Access to Exclusive Premium Stories
Over 30 subscriber-only stories daily, handpicked by our editors
Complimentary Access to The New York Times
News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic
Business Standard Epaper
Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share
Curated Newsletters
Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox
Market Analysis & Investment Insights
In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor
Archives
Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997
Ad-free Reading
Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements
Seamless Access Across All Devices
Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app