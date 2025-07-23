Microsoft unveils Surface Laptop 5G with Intel Core Ultra processor: Report

Reported by The Verge, the device closely resembles the 13.8-inch Surface Laptop 7 but includes several internal updates, including 5G hardware and SIM support for improved mobility.

Surface Laptop 5G: Details

The Surface Laptop 5G features a custom-built antenna system and design optimised for high-performance connectivity and portability.

Nancie Gaskill, general manager, Surface business, said:

“At the heart of Surface Laptop 5G is a dynamic antenna system that continuously adapts to its environment.”

This six-antenna system adjusts based on how the laptop is being held or used, ensuring optimal connectivity. Unlike traditional laptops where antennas are hidden in the base, this system is integrated with a specially developed multi-layered laminate that allows radio signals to pass through without degrading performance.

The laptop supports both physical nano SIMs and eSIMs, giving users the flexibility to stay connected across networks while on the move. Microsoft has tested the 5G setup with over 100 operators across 50+ countries.