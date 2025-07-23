Microsoft unveils Surface Laptop 5G with Intel Core Ultra processor: Report

Surface Laptop 5G: Price and availability
- Intel Core Ultra 5, 16GB RAM, 256GB storage
- Starting price: $1,799.99
- Intel Core Ultra 7, 32GB RAM, 1TB storage
- Top-end variant: $2,699.99
- Availability: From August
- Colour: Surface Platinum Silver
Surface Laptop 5G: Details
- Display: 13.8-inch touchscreen (same as Surface Laptop 7)
- Processor (base): Intel Core Ultra 5
- Processor (top): Intel Core Ultra 7
- RAM: 16GB / 32GB
- Storage: 256GB / 1TB
- Connectivity: 5G with six-antenna system, nano SIM + eSIM
- Colour: Surface Platinum Silver
- Special features: AI-ready NPU, Copilot Plus integration, mobile hotspot capability
