US official urges India-US tech cooperation avoiding adversarial dependence

India and the US must be guided by the principles of openness and avoid any dependencies on adversarial nations to fully realise the potential of areas such as artificial intelligence, a senior US official said here on Friday.

Addressing the US-India AI and Emerging Technology Forum, US Deputy Assistant Secretary of State Bethany Morrison said the US wants to make sure that countries in the region have access to world-class technology and get that integrated into society to deliver the best value and results for their people.

"But in order to fully realise the benefits of this incredible technology, we must be guided by the principles of openness, as well as focus on our security and our interoperability, and avoid any dependencies on adversarial nations," Morrison said at the event organised by the US-India Strategic Partnership Forum, ORF America and the Motwani Jadeja Foundation.

She said the private sector has already invested more than $300 billion in the development of AI technologies in the first quarter of 2026 and more than half of these investments have come to US companies. "Indian companies are making incredible strides in this space and making real investments," Morrison said, adding that Indian businesses announced investments of $1.1 billion at the SelectUSA Investment Summit here this week. She said the US was excited to see the investment and technology relationship with India because it shares the US vision on AI. "The Indian government, under the leadership of Prime Minister Modi, sees clearly that AI technology must contribute to prosperity for our nations, while also being clear-eyed about the security threats that we both face," Morrison said.