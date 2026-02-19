'Using AI as growth engine only path to global prosperity': Accenture CEO

As the deployment of artificial intelligence (AI) accelerates globally, Accenture Chief Executive Officer Julie Sweet on Thursday said harnessing the technology as a growth engine is the only viable pathway to shared global prosperity. Delivering a keynote address at the India AI Impact Summit, Sweet outlined three priorities to ensure that AI’s benefits are widely distributed. “First, using AI as an engine for growth is the only path for global prosperity for all. Second, companies, countries, and individuals must reinvent how they work, and learn. And finally, it is humans in the lead, not humans in the loop, that will determine our future,” she said.

Sweet underscored India’s importance in Accenture’s AI-led transformation journey. “At Accenture, we're incredibly proud to have over 350,000 and growing re-inventors here in India. We also have one of the largest AI workforces in the world, tightly integrated with our growing AI hubs in the US, Europe, the Middle East, and Japan,” she said. Addressing concerns about job losses due to AI adoption, Sweet cited Accenture’s own expansion over the past decade. “In 2013, we were roughly 275,000 people and $29 billion in revenue. Today we're over 750,000 and growing and $70 billion in revenue. What the last decade has taught us is a critical lesson: When companies and countries embrace new technologies and then use them to drive growth and productivity, they prosper,” she said.

According to Accenture’s latest quarterly survey of C-suite executives across 20 countries, 78 per cent of respondents said AI’s greatest value lies in driving growth. Sweet said AI is fundamentally reshaping entry-level roles. “AI fundamentally is changing what an entry-level job looks like. We will hire more people into entry-level jobs this year than last year. But the skills we require and the way we're onboarding those individuals is fundamentally different,” she said. She also pointed to AI’s transformative potential in sectors such as pharmaceuticals. “Large language models are about to become the new mall. This is an entirely new way to engage customers and to engage in commerce that did not exist in 2022,” she said.