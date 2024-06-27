Vivo T3 Lite budget 5G smartphone with 50MP AI camera launched in India

Chinese smartphone maker Vivo on June 27 launched in India the Vivo T3 Lite 5G. Powered by MediaTek Dimensity 6300 system-on-chip, the smartphone boasts a 50-megapixel main camera on the back, 5000 mAH battery, IP64 water-and-dust resistant rating, and LCD display of 90Hz refresh rate. The smartphone is offered in 128GB storage, which is standard in both 4GB RAM and 6GB RAM variants.

4GB RAM + 128GB storage: Rs 10,499 6GB RAM + 128GB storage: Rs 11,499

Colours: Vibrant Green and Majestic Black

Vivo T3 Lite: Availability and offers

The Vivo T3 Lite will be available from July 4 on the company's official online store, e-commerce platform Flipkart, and at select retail stores. As for introductory offers, customers can avail a Rs 500 instant discount on HDFC Bank and Flipkart Axis Credit Card.

Vivo T3 Lite: Details

The Vivo T3 Lite features a sleek design with IP64 water resistance. The smartphone has a plastic back cover and a side-mounted fingerprint sensor. The Vivo T3 Lite 5G supports dual-mode 5G connectivity, including both standalone and non-standalone networks. Vivo has claimed that the battery is designed to guarantee four-year battery health. The Vivo T3 Lite 5G boots FunTouch OS 14, based on Android 14. Vivo said the smartphone is being manufactured at its facility in Greater Noida, Uttar Pradesh.

Vivo T3 Lite: Specifications

Display: 6.56-inch, LCD, 90Hz

Processor: Mediatek Dimensity 6300

Rear camera: 50MP Sony camera and 2 MP depth sensor

Front camera: 8MP

Battery: 5000mAh

Charging: 15W

OS: Android 14 based FunTouch OS 14