Vivo V40 series debuts with Zeiss camera system: Know price, specs and more

12GB RAM + 512GB storage: Rs 41,999

Colours: Ganges Blue, Titanium Grey, Lotus Purple colour

Vivo V40 series: Availability and offers

The Vivo V40 and V40 Pro smartphones are now available for pre-booking on Vivo India e-store, e-commerce platform Flipkart and select retail stores. The Vivo V40 Pro will be available in open sale starting August 13 and the standard model will be available starting August 19.

As for the introductory offer, customers can avail a 10 per cent cashback on select bank cards. The company is also offering up to 10 per cent exchange bonus on trade-in deals. Vivo said that customers purchasing either of the smartphones will get 6 months of accidental and liquid damage protection for no additional cost.

There is also an option for no-cost equated monthly instalment (EMI) plan of up to six months when purchasing the smartphone online.

Vivo V40 series: Details

Vivo’s collaboration with Zeiss brings multiple imaging features to the Vivo V40 series smartphones. The company said that both the Vivo V40 and V40 Pro smartphones get features such as ZEISS Multifocal Portrait, ZEISS Style Portrait and ZEISS Telephoto portrait camera. The smartphone also offers Zeiss style Portrait Bokeh effects. Additionally, there are Festival Portrait mode and Wedding Style portrait mode which are specifically tuned for Indian customers.

Vivo has also introduced a suite of new AI powered image editing and enhancement features to the Vivo V4o-series devices such as AI Eraser for removing unwanted objects from an image. Other notable AI-powered image enhancement tools include, AI Group Portrait that uses AI to recognise multiple faces within a shot, AI Facial Contouring Technology that reduces facial distortion and more.

Apart from new imaging features, Vivo said that the smartphones come with enhanced durability. In addition to IP68 rating for dust and water resistance, the Vivo V40-series smartphones feature a Drop Resistance Structure. The smartphone comes with internal cushioning for protecting internal components and customised aluminium alloy on corners.

Vivo V40 Pro: Specifications

Display: 6.78-inch AMOLED, FHD+ resolution, 120Hz refresh rate, 4500nits peak brightness

Processor: MediaTek Dimensity 9200+

RAM: 8GB / 12GB

Storage: 256GB / 512GB

Rear camera: 50MP primary (Sony IMX921) (autofocus, OIS) + 50MP ultra-wide (autofocus)+ 50MP telephoto (Sony IMX816) (2x zoom)

Front camera: 50MP (autofocus)

Battery: 5500mAh

Charging: 80W wired

OS: Android 14-based Funtouch OS 14

Protection: IP68

Vivo V40: Specifications