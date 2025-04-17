Tech Wrap April 17: Moto Book 60 launch, Samsung Galaxy M56, OpenAI models

Motorola, the Lenovo-backed company, has introduced its first laptop, the Moto Book 60, to the Indian market. It runs on up to Intel Core 7 processors and includes a 14-inch OLED screen with a 2.8K resolution. Alongside the laptop, Motorola also launched the Moto Pad 60 Pro, a tablet driven by the MediaTek Dimensity 8300 chipset.

Samsung has officially released the Galaxy M56 5G in India, priced from Rs 27,999. The phone features a 6.7-inch sAMOLED Plus display and a 50MP main camera. Samsung notes that the M56 is the slimmest device in its category and brings notable design improvements to the Galaxy M series. It also includes various AI-based photo editing tools.

OpenAI has unveiled two additions to its o-series of reasoning models: o3 and o4-mini. These are the company’s first models to come with integrated agentic capabilities, enabling them to autonomously use tools within ChatGPT—including web browsing, file handling, visual tasks, and image creation. The models are trained to intelligently determine when and how to apply these tools for structured, in-depth replies.

According to reports, Samsung has once again delayed the rollout of its One UI 7 software for select Galaxy devices, with the update now expected to arrive as late as July 2025 for some models. The postponement follows the discovery of a critical bug that caused device unlock failures, prompting a temporary suspension of the rollout.

Google has started extending the camera and screen sharing functions of Gemini Live to all Android users through the Gemini app. These tools allow real-time sharing of screen content or camera input with the AI assistant, enabling more dynamic and visually responsive interactions.

xAI, the AI company founded by Elon Musk, is gradually rolling out a memory capability to its Grok chatbot, bringing it closer to competitors like OpenAI’s ChatGPT and Google’s Gemini. The new functionality allows Grok to remember previous conversations, which helps it generate more tailored and context-rich replies.

Microsoft has announced several upgrades to the Xbox platform aimed at enhancing the overall gaming experience across mobile, console, and streaming environments. A key feature in the update is the ability for users to buy games, Game Pass memberships, and add-ons directly from the Xbox app on Android and iOS devices.

The Vivo V50e is now available for purchase in India, with prices starting at Rs 28,999. Buyers can find it on Vivo’s official website, select e-commerce sites, and retail stores. The device is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 7300 chip and features a 6.77-inch quad-curved display. Vivo claims the phone includes several AI-driven features aimed at improving both camera performance and user productivity.

Microsoft’s Copilot Vision, part of its suite of AI tools, is gaining the ability to interpret users’ on-screen content. Mustafa Suleyman, CEO of Microsoft AI, confirmed that the feature can now analyze content shown in the Edge browser and assist users with app usage based on what’s visible.

Google has reportedly issued a new requirement stating that smartphones shipping with Android 15 must come with a minimum of 32GB internal storage. While most budget smartphones already meet or exceed this limit, some models still offer less. The move aims to improve performance, as limited storage can result in slower operation when nearing capacity.

Meta has restricted access to Apple Intelligence’s Writing Tools within its iOS apps like WhatsApp, Instagram, and Facebook. Users can no longer access features such as rewriting, summarizing, or formatting text within these apps. Instead, Meta is directing users toward its proprietary AI features, such as editing Instagram captions using Meta AI.