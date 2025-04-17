Samsung delays OneUI 7 update for older generation models yet again: Report

Samsung has reportedly pushed back its One UI 7 update schedule once again, with some Galaxy devices not expected to receive the software until as late as July 2025. The revised timeline follows the recent halt of the One UI 7 rollout due to a critical bug that prevented users from unlocking their devices.

Samsung to immediately pull the firmware for several flagship models, including the Galaxy S24, Galaxy Z Fold 6, and Galaxy Z Flip 6. These devices, which were initially part of the early rollout phase, now face uncertain timelines as the company works on resolving the bug, reported 9To5Google. The issue led

According to a report by 9To5Google, an updated schedule, first spotted by a Reddit user via the Samsung Members app, reveals that multiple devices have been delayed by about a month from their original timelines. For instance, the Galaxy S23, which was supposed to get the update in April, has now been rescheduled for May. Meanwhile, the Galaxy S24 series and Samsung’s latest foldables still remain on the April rollout list pending successful fixes to the software issue.

Here's the updated schedule. ALSO READ: Motorola debuts Moto Book 60 laptop, Pad 60 Pro tab in India: Price, specs According to the revised roadmap, the update rollout will now stretch into July 2025, with the Galaxy Tab A9 being the only device currently listed for that month. While Samsung has not shared specific reasons for each individual delay, the overall setback suggests a more cautious approach moving forward as the company prioritizes stability over speed in its software updates.Here's the updated schedule.