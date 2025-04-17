Samsung delays OneUI 7 update for older generation models yet again: Report
An updated schedule, first spotted by a Reddit user via the Samsung Members app, reveals that One UI 7 rollout to multiple devices has been delayed by about a month from their original timelinesAashish Kumar Shrivastava New Delhi
Samsung has reportedly pushed back its One UI 7 update schedule once again, with some Galaxy devices not expected to receive the software until as late as July 2025. The revised timeline follows the recent halt of the One UI 7 rollout due to a critical bug that prevented users from unlocking their devices.
The issue led Samsung
to immediately pull the firmware for several flagship models, including the Galaxy S24, Galaxy Z Fold 6, and Galaxy Z Flip 6. These devices, which were initially part of the early rollout phase, now face uncertain timelines as the company works on resolving the bug, reported 9To5Google.
According to a report by 9To5Google, an updated schedule, first spotted by a Reddit user via the Samsung Members app, reveals that multiple devices have been delayed by about a month from their original timelines. For instance, the Galaxy S23, which was supposed to get the update in April, has now been rescheduled for May. Meanwhile, the Galaxy S24 series and Samsung’s latest foldables still remain on the April rollout list pending successful fixes to the software issue.
Samsung One UI 7 revised schedule (Tentative)
According to the revised roadmap, the update rollout will now stretch into July 2025, with the Galaxy Tab A9 being the only device currently listed for that month. While Samsung has not shared specific reasons for each individual delay, the overall setback suggests a more cautious approach moving forward as the company prioritizes stability over speed in its software updates.
Here's the updated schedule.
- April 2025: Galaxy S24, Galaxy S24+, Galaxy S24 Ultra, Galaxy Z Flip 6, Galaxy Z Fold 6
- May 2025: Galaxy Tab S10+, Galaxy Tab S10 Ultra, Galaxy Z Flip 5, Galaxy Z Fold 5, Galaxy S23, Galaxy S23+, Galaxy S23 Ultra, Galaxy Tab S10+ 5G, Galaxy Tab S10 Ultra 5G, Galaxy S24 FE, Galaxy Z Flip 4, Galaxy Z Fold 4, Galaxy Tab S9, Galaxy Tab S9 5G, Galaxy Tab S9 Ultra, Galaxy Tab S9 Ultra 5G, Galaxy Z Flip 3, Galaxy Z Fold 3, Galaxy S21 5G, Galaxy S21+ 5G, Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G, Galaxy S23 FE, Galaxy Tab S8, Galaxy Tab S8+, Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra, Galaxy S22, Galaxy S22+, Galaxy S22 Ultra, Galaxy Tab S8 5G, Galaxy Tab S8+ 5G, Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra 5G, Galaxy S21 FE
- June 2025: Galaxy Tab S9 FE, Galaxy Tab S9 FE 5G, Galaxy Tab S9 FE+ Galaxy Tab S9 FE+ 5G, Galaxy A16 5G, Galaxy A35 5G, Galaxy A55 5G, Galaxy F16 5G, Galaxy M16 5G, Galaxy M35 5G, Galaxy M55 5G, Galaxy A34 5G, Galaxy A54 5G, Galaxy F15 5G, Galaxy M15 5G, Galaxy A25 5G, Galaxy F55 5G, Galaxy M55s 5G, Galaxy A05s, Galaxy A15 5G, Galaxy A73 5G, Galaxy F05, Galaxy F34 5G, Galaxy F54 5G, Galaxy M05, Galaxy M34 5G, Galaxy Tab A9+ 5G, Galaxy A14, Galaxy A14 5G, Galaxy A33 5G, Galaxy A53 5G, Galaxy F14, Galaxy M14, Galaxy Tab A9+, Galaxy A06, Galaxy XCover7, Galaxy F14 5G, Galaxy M14 5G, Galaxy M33 5G, Galaxy M53 5G
- July 2025: Galaxy Tab A9