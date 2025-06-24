Vivo T4 Lite 5G launched with MediaTek D 6300: Check price, specs, more

Chinese smartphone brand Vivo on June 24 launched the T4 Lite 5G in India. Starting at Rs 9,999, the budget 5G device is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 6300 processor and sports a 6.74-inch LCD display with a 90Hz refresh rate. Backed by a large 6,000 mAh battery, the phone aims to deliver long-lasting performance for everyday users. It also includes a side-mounted fingerprint sensor and runs Funtouch OS 15 based on Android 15.
Vivo T4 Lite 5G: Price and variants
- 4GB RAM + 128GB Storage: Rs 9,999
- 6GB RAM + 128GB Storage: Rs 10,999
- 8GB RAM + 256GB Storage: Rs 12,999
Colours: Prism Blue, Titanium Gold
Vivo T4 Lite 5G: Availability
The Vivo T4 Lite 5G will go on sale starting July 2, 2025. Consumers will be able to purchase it from Vivo India’s e-store, e-commerce platform Flipkart, and select retail outlets.
Also Read
Vivo T4 Lite 5G: Details
The Vivo T4 Lite 5G features a 6.74-inch HD+ LCD screen with a 90Hz refresh rate and 1,000 nits peak brightness in High Brightness Mode. It comes with an IP64 rating for resistance against dust and water, and Vivo’s TUV Low Blue Light certification. For durability, the smartphone comes with SGS five-star overall unit drop resistance and US Military Standard MIL-STD-810H certification.
The T4 Lite 5G is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 6300 chipset, coupled with up to 8GB RAM and 256GB internal storage. The smartphone boots Funtouch OS 15, based on Android 15. The company is offering two years of OS updates and three years of security patches.
At the back, it has a 50MP main camera and a 2MP bokeh lens, while the front hosts a 5MP selfie camera. It supports video recording at up to 1080p resolution. The T4 Lite 5G includes a set of AI-assisted camera features including AI Erase to remove background elements, AI Photo Enhance for clearer and more detailed images, and Document Mode for quickly scanning handwritten or printed text.
The Vivo T4 Lite 5G is equipped with a 6,000mAh battery and is claimed to offer up to 70 hours of music playback, around 9.17 hours of continuous gaming, and 22.7 hours of video streaming on a full charge. The company also states that the battery is designed to maintain long-term performance with a rated five-year battery health. It supports wired charging of up to 15W.
Vivo T4 Lite 5G: Specifications
- Display: 6.74-inch HD+ LCD, 90Hz refresh rate, 1000 nits peak brightness, TUV Low Blue Light certified
- Processor: MediaTek Dimensity 6300
- OS: Funtouch OS 15 based on Android 15
- RAM: Up to 8GB
- Storage: Up to 256GB
- Rear Camera: 50MP main + 2MP bokeh
- Front Camera: 5MP
- Battery: 6,000 mAh with 15W
- Durability: IP64 rating, SGS five-star overall unit drop resistance certification, US Military Standard MIL-STD-810H certification
- Weight: 202g
- Dimensions: 16.73 × 7.70 × 0.82 cm