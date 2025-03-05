Wednesday, March 05, 2025 | 02:46 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / Technology / Gadgets / Vivo T4x 5G, powered by MediaTek Dimensity 7300, launched: Price, specs

Vivo T4x 5G, powered by MediaTek Dimensity 7300, launched: Price, specs

The Vivo T4x 5G will be available in India starting March 12 on Flipkart, Vivo India e-store, and at select retail stores

Vivo T4x 5G

Vivo T4x 5G

Aashish Kumar Shrivastava New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Mar 05 2025 | 2:45 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Chinese smartphone brand Vivo on March 5 introduced the T4 series with the launch of the Vivo T4x 5G. The budget smartphone boasts a big-capacity battery, MediaTek chip, and ingress protection against dust and water. On the software front, the smartphone features Live Text, Circle to Search, and AI Screen Translation. Vivo has committed two years of Android updates and three years of security patches for the T4x 5G. Below are the details:
 
Vivo T4x 5G: Price and variants
 
6GB RAM + 128GB Storage: Rs 13,999
8GB RAM + 128GB Storage: Rs 14,999
8GB RAM + 256GB Storage: Rs 16,999
 

The smartphone is offered in pronto purple and marine blue colours.
Vivo T4x 5G: Availability and offers
 
The Vivo T4x 5G will be available for purchase starting March 12 at 12 pm. The smartphone will be available on Flipkart, vivo India e-store, and at select retail stores. As for its launch offers, consumers who will be purchasing the Vivo T4x 5G can also avail of an instant discount of Rs 1,000 from HDFC, SBI, and Axis Bank.
 
Vivo T4x 5G: Details
 
The Vivo T4x 5G is powered by MediaTek Dimensity 7300, paired with up to 8GB RAM and 256GB storage. It sports a 6.72-inch display of a 120Hz refresh rate, which it said is certified by TUV Rheinland for eye protection. The smartphone has a dual stereo-speaker with 400 per cent volume amplification. Vivo said the T4x 5G is designed for durability, meeting MIL-STD-810H standards with five rigorous environmental tests. According to Vivo, the T4x has a comprehensive cushioning structure that helps protect against drops, while an IP64 rating ensures resistance to dust and water.
 
The Vivo T4x 5G boasts a 6,500 mAh battery, supported by 44W FlashCharge and option to reverse charge via USB-C connection.
 
Coming to the camera, the Vivo T4x 5G sports a 50-megapixel AI-powered primary camera with auto-focus, capable of capturing 4K videos at 30fps. It offers a range of AI-enhanced features, including AI Erase to remove unwanted elements, AI Photo Enhance for improving image clarity, AI Document Mode for text scanning, and a dedicated Night Mode for low-light photography.
 
The Vivo T4x 5G operates on FunTouch OS 15, built on Android 15.
 
Vivo T4x 5G: Specifications
 
Display: 6.72-inch LCD, 120Hz refresh rate, 1050 nits peak brightness
Processor: MediaTek Dimensity 7300
RAM: Up to 8GB (Extended RAM supported)
Storage: Up to 256GB (UFS 3.1)
Camera: 50MP primary (AF)
Battery: 6500mAh
Charging: 44W FlashCharge (50 per cent in 40 minutes)
OS: Android 15-based FunTouch OS 15
Protection: MIL-STD-810H certification, comprehensive cushioning structure, IP64
 

First Published: Mar 05 2025 | 2:39 PM IST

