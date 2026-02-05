Samsung Galaxy A07 5G with 6,000mAh battery launched: Check price, specs

Samsung has launched the Galaxy A07 5G in India, featuring a 50MP main camera, and a 6,000mAh battery. It sports a 6.7-inch HD+ display with 120Hz refresh rate and comes in three colour options – Light Violet, Light Green and Black. Samsung has promised to deliver six years of software upgrades, and six years of security patches. Here are the details of the newly launched smartphone:

Samsung Galaxy A07 5G: Price and availability

4GB RAM + 128GB: Rs 15,999

4GB RAM + 128GB: Rs 17,999

Colour: Light Violet, Light Green and Black

The Samsung Galaxy A07 5G is now available for purchase from Samsung’s website.

Samsung Galaxy A07 5G: Offers

Cashback of Rs 1,000 for select bank cards

No interest equated monthly instalment plans for up to 18 months

Samsung Galaxy A07 5G: Details

The Samsung Galaxy A07 5G sports a 6.7-inch HD+ display with a 120Hz refresh rate. The panel supports a high-brightness mode of up to 800 nits and is protected by a 2-step tempered glass. The device also carries an IP54 rating for dust and water resistance. On the back, Samsung has offered a Glass Fibre Reinforced Polymer (GFRP) finish.

For photography, the SamsungGalaxy A07 5G uses an Iconic Track Camera Deco housing a dual rear camera system. This includes a 50MP autofocus wide camera paired with a 2MP depth sensor. For selfies and video calls, the phone features an 8MP front camera. It runs Android 16-based One UI 8.0. Samsung has promised to deliver six years of security updates and six years of OS upgrades. It boasts a 6,000mAh battery with support for 25W wired charging.

The Galaxy A07 5G also adds biometric authentication support for UPI transactions through Samsung Wallet. Users can authorise payments using fingerprint or face recognition, removing the need for manual PIN entry. Samsung said that the device stores sensitive data within Samsung Knox Vault, a hardware-backed security system that isolates biometric credentials and encryption keys from the main operating system.

Samsung Galaxy A07 5G: Specifications