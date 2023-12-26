Vivo X100 series India launch scheduled for January 4, 2024: What to expect

Chinese smartphone brand Vivo on December26 announced that it will launch the Vivo X100 series in India on January 4, 2024. The Vivo X100 series encompasses a vanilla model and a Pro model, both of which made their debut in China on November 14. The global models of these smartphones, which are coming to India as well, are expected to be identical to China models. Here is a roundup of Vivo X100 and Vivo X100 Pro specifications:

Vivo X100 Pro: Specification

The Vivo X100 Pro sports a 6.78-inch fullHD+ LTPO AMOLED display of 120Hz refresh rates. The display can reach a peak brightness level of 3000 nits and supports PWM dimming technology, according to the product listing page on Vivo’s global website. The smartphone is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 9300 system-on-chip. It boots Android 14 operating system-based FunTouchOS 14 user interface. The smartphone features a triple 50-megapixel camera system it co-created in partnership with ZEISS. The camera system encompasses a 50MP 1-inch-type primary sensor, a 50MP wide-angle lens, and 50MP telephoto camera with 4.3X optical zoom. The smartphone is powered by a 5400mAh battery, supporting 120W fast wired charging.

Display: 6.78-inch AMOLED (2800x1260, 120Hz)

Processor: MediaTek Dimensity 9300

OS: Android 14 based FunTouchOS 14

Camera: 50MP (1-inch-type) + 50MP + 50MP (4.3x)

Battery: 5,400mAh (120W wired charging)

Vivo X100: Specification

The vanilla model in the series sports a 6.78-inch fullHD+ LTPO AMOLED display panel of up to 120Hz refresh rates. It gets the same 3000 nits of peak brightness level and PWM dimming. It is powered by the same processor as the Pro model, but the difference here is in camera set-up. It has a triple-camera system (co-created with ZEISS), featuring a 50MP main sensor, a 64MP periscope telephoto for 3X optical zoom, and a 50MP ultra-wide lens. A 5,000mAh battery, supported by 100W fast-wired-charging, powers the X100.

Display: 6.78-inch AMOLED (2800x1260, 120Hz)

Processor: MediaTek Dimensity 9300

OS: Android 14 based FunTouchOS 14

Camera: 50MP + 50MP + 64MP (3x)

Battery: 5,000 mAh (100W wired charging)