Vivo X200 series to be launched in India on December 12: What to expect

Chinese smartphone maker Vivo has scheduled the India launch of its camera-focused X200 series for December 12. Initially unveiled in China in October, the Vivo X200 series includes the X200, X200 Pro, and X200 Pro Mini models. While the Pro Mini model is expected to remain exclusive to the Chinese market, the other two models are anticipated to launch in India. The smartphones are powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 9400 and feature a camera system co-developed with Zeiss, a German optics brand.
Vivo X200 series: What to expect
Display
- X200: 6.67-inch AMOLED, 2800 x 1260 resolution, 120Hz refresh rate, 4500 nits peak brightness
- X200 Pro: 6.78-inch AMOLED, LTPO technology, 2800 x 1260 resolution, 120Hz refresh rate, 4500 nits peak brightness
Cameras
Both models include a 50MP Sony LYT-818 primary sensor with optical image stabilisation (OIS) and a 50MP ultra-wide camera (Samsung JN1).
- X200 Pro: Features a 200MP telephoto camera (Samsung HP9, 3.7x zoom)
- X200: Includes a 50MP telephoto camera (Sony IMX882, 3x zoom)
Both models come with a 32MP front-facing camera.
Battery and charging
- X200 Pro: 6000mAh battery, 90W wired charging, 30W wireless charging
- X200: 5800mAh battery, 90W wired charging
Other specifications
- Processor: MediaTek Dimensity 9400
- RAM: 12GB/16GB LPDDR5X
- Storage: 256GB/512GB/1TB UFS 4.0
- OS: Android 15-based Funtouch OS 15
- Protection: IP68+IP69 ratings
Vivo X200 Pro: Specifications
- Display: 6.78-inch AMOLED, LTPO, 2800 x 1260 resolution, 120Hz refresh rate, 4500 nits peak brightness
- Rear camera: 50MP Sony LYT (OIS) + 50MP ultra-wide (Samsung JN1) + 200MP telephoto (Samsung HP9, 3.7x zoom)
- Front camera: 32MP
- Battery: 6000mAh, 90W wired, 30W wireless
- Weight: 223g
- Thickness: 8mm
Vivo X200: Specifications
- Display: 6.67-inch AMOLED, 2800 x 1260 resolution, 120Hz refresh rate, 4500 nits peak brightness
- Rear camera: 50MP Sony LYT (OIS) + 50MP ultra-wide (Samsung JN1) + 50MP telephoto (Sony IMX882, 3x zoom)
- Front camera: 32MP
- Battery: 5800mAh, 90W wired
- Weight: 197g
- Thickness: 7.9mm