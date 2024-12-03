Business Standard
Home / Technology / Tech News / Vivo X200 series to be launched in India on December 12: What to expect

Vivo X200 series to be launched in India on December 12: What to expect

Vivo X200 series is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 9400 and features a camera system co-engineered by the German optics brand Zeiss

Vivo X200 series

Vivo X200 series

Harsh Shivam New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Dec 03 2024 | 12:17 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Chinese smartphone maker Vivo has scheduled the India launch of its camera-focused X200 series for December 12. Initially unveiled in China in October, the Vivo X200 series includes the X200, X200 Pro, and X200 Pro Mini models. While the Pro Mini model is expected to remain exclusive to the Chinese market, the other two models are anticipated to launch in India. The smartphones are powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 9400 and feature a camera system co-developed with Zeiss, a German optics brand.
 
Vivo X200 series: What to expect
 
Display
  • X200: 6.67-inch AMOLED, 2800 x 1260 resolution, 120Hz refresh rate, 4500 nits peak brightness
  • X200 Pro: 6.78-inch AMOLED, LTPO technology, 2800 x 1260 resolution, 120Hz refresh rate, 4500 nits peak brightness
Cameras
 
 
Both models include a 50MP Sony LYT-818 primary sensor with optical image stabilisation (OIS) and a 50MP ultra-wide camera (Samsung JN1).
  • X200 Pro: Features a 200MP telephoto camera (Samsung HP9, 3.7x zoom)
  • X200: Includes a 50MP telephoto camera (Sony IMX882, 3x zoom)
Both models come with a 32MP front-facing camera.

More From This Section

OPPO Find X8 Pro

OPPO Find X8 series goes on sale in India with introductory offers: Details

OnePlus 13 colourways (Image: OnePlus)

OnePlus 13 set to launch in India in January in these colours and finishes

Apple, Apple Inc

Apple accused of silencing workers, illegally monitoring personal devices

iQOO 13

iQOO 13 to be launched today in India: Where to watch and what to expect

Top five wireless earbuds

Tech recap 2024: Top five wireless earbuds from Sennheiser, Sony, and more

 
Battery and charging
  • X200 Pro: 6000mAh battery, 90W wired charging, 30W wireless charging
  • X200: 5800mAh battery, 90W wired charging
Other specifications
  • Processor: MediaTek Dimensity 9400
  • RAM: 12GB/16GB LPDDR5X
  • Storage: 256GB/512GB/1TB UFS 4.0
  • OS: Android 15-based Funtouch OS 15
  • Protection: IP68+IP69 ratings
Vivo X200 Pro: Specifications
  • Display: 6.78-inch AMOLED, LTPO, 2800 x 1260 resolution, 120Hz refresh rate, 4500 nits peak brightness
  • Rear camera: 50MP Sony LYT (OIS) + 50MP ultra-wide (Samsung JN1) + 200MP telephoto (Samsung HP9, 3.7x zoom)
  • Front camera: 32MP
  • Battery: 6000mAh, 90W wired, 30W wireless
  • Weight: 223g
  • Thickness: 8mm
Vivo X200: Specifications
  • Display: 6.67-inch AMOLED, 2800 x 1260 resolution, 120Hz refresh rate, 4500 nits peak brightness
  • Rear camera: 50MP Sony LYT (OIS) + 50MP ultra-wide (Samsung JN1) + 50MP telephoto (Sony IMX882, 3x zoom)
  • Front camera: 32MP
  • Battery: 5800mAh, 90W wired
  • Weight: 197g
  • Thickness: 7.9mm

Also Read

Vivo X200 Pro, iQOO 13 and Redmi Note 14 Pro Plus

Redmi Note 14 series, iQOO 13 among smartphones launching in India soon

Tech Wrap November 21

Tech wrap Nov 21: OPPO Find X8 series launched, Vivo Y300, Redmi Note 14

Vivo Y300

Vivo Y300, powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 4 Gen 2, launched: Price, specs

Realme GT 7 Pro, oppo Find X8, iQOO 13, OnePlus 13, Vivo X200

Realme GT 7 Pro to OPPO Find X8 series: Check top 5 upcoming smartphones

Tech Wrap November 14

Tech wrap Nov 14: Pixel security features, LG XBOOM series, Final Cut Pro

Topics : Vivo Chinese smartphones Flagship smartphones

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Dec 03 2024 | 12:16 PM IST

Explore News

Market LIVELatest News LIVEParliament Session LIVEStocks To Watch TodayMarket TodayGold-Silver Price TodayWhat is De-DollarisationIndia Q2 GDP GrowthIPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon