Krafton releases new set of BGMI redeem codes: How to win in-game rewards

Krafton India has released the third batch of redeem codes for BGMI players on December 10. The latest list includes 59 official codes that unlock exclusive outfits, weapon cosmetics, and other gameplay enhancements. Based on previous releases, more batches are expected over the coming days.

Players can claim the rewards through BGMI’s official redemption website, with all codes expiring on February 28, 2026. Krafton has also cautioned that any codes obtained or used via unofficial sources will be rejected.

BGMI official redeem codes

HGZCZGFT8MBXAN6H

HGZDZPNCKNM7STM7

HGZEZBWS4DQPKQVD

HGZFZWMPVC7ED4VA

HGZGZFHAXAF846FX

HGZHZPSVA3PPEMGU

HGZIZ4DRAQGFJPK4

HGZJZKSVV5PVTUW8

HGZKZP5UQKSWSUTV

HGZLZ48UPBKNB9VJ

HGZMZVSH7D3FGGFF

HGZNZG3AQVRAX9AX

HGZOZUMFAPHTC47U

HGZPZEW8TK5ADGCG

HGZQZM6MPUSBQQW9

HGZRZ4FTEFR8N9UT

HGZVZ4JGNRGKFQBK

HGZTZH78ECS7S36T

HGZUZ36AC6X6JWBE

HGZBAZCAGFXWBE36

HGZBBZMBN5WDNSTK

HGZBCZQ7AAQRGT8E

HGZBDZWX476CF86E

HGZBEZJ8UXANN9UE

HGZBFZN7PGAVQMMK

HGZBGZFGCVR37DVE

HGZBHZSPBWFRDB34

HGZBIZK9S9696MEK

HGZBJZBCHT67XNFF

HGZBKZJWX94U38M9

HGZBLZGQVVESNS8M

HGZBMZJTT7NWXJMW

HGZBNZUBWDSBHV8T

HGZBOZEFBW6HAXVF

HGZBPZST54NV67K7

HGZBQZEESJ7V9EJR

HGZBRZGBED4MR3T9

HGZBVZTGMGDSXK79

HGZBTZW4RBCTXH7G

HGZBUZHJVUFGMT47

HGZCAZHTSVEP6B4K

HGZCBZ4RW7696RAJ

HGZCCZN3SANASWB3

HGZCDZVUN59DVE4A

HGZCEZGXTQ9TSHQP

HGZCFZHXQ6S68987

HGZCGZUEAKU4E3HX

HGZCHZQSEV8RU9MV

HGZCIZU99U8NRNJ5

HGZCJZAUEFWQT7EK

HGZCKZSV4654TGEF

HGZCLZCUBWN8C7SV

HGZCMZV63ASQ5BFP

HGZCNZGMT7HR9XPR

HGZCOZAHD5RD7E83

HGZCPZKVVCTHD4S5

HGZCQZBCCE5DS78W

HGZCRZD7CNV9JQ59

HGZCVZCWQFAWBN8Q