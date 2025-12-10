Home / Technology / Tech News / You can now see where you parked your car on Google Maps on iOS: What's new

You can now see where you parked your car on Google Maps on iOS: What's new

Google Maps on iOS now auto-detects and saves where you parked, with support for custom car icons

Google Maps on iOS (Image: Apple Community/cpur5)
Google Maps on iOS (Image: Apple Community/cpur5)
Aashish Kumar Shrivastava New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Dec 10 2025 | 11:17 AM IST
Google Maps can now automatically detect and save a user’s parking location on iOS. The feature has technically existed for years in manual form, but this is the first time the app is actively logging the spot without user input. Rio Akasaka, Senior Product Manager for Maps at Google, confirmed the rollout earlier and explained that the system works when an iPhone is connected to the car via USB, Bluetooth or Apple CarPlay.
 
A Google support page adds that Maps will keep the parking location saved for up to 48 hours unless the user removes it or starts driving again — at which point the marker disappears automatically. 

Custom car icons now double as parking markers

The report notes that Google Maps is also updating how the parking marker appears. Instead of the usual “P” symbol, the app will now reuse the custom car icon a user has chosen for navigation.
 
Google introduced these personalised icons back in 2020 and expanded the set in recent updates across Android Auto and CarPlay. Akasaka says these custom icons will now show up as the parking indicator as well. 

Android users will have to wait

As per 9To5Google, the automatic parking detection is currently limited to iOS. Android users still need to save their parking spot manually, and Google has not offered any timeline for when the new behaviour might expand to Android devices.
 
In related news, Google has recently rolled out a new Power Saving mode for Maps navigation on the Pixel 10 series, offering a simplified, low-power interface aimed at extending battery life on long drives. Enabled by default, the mode activates when the power button is pressed during navigation and shows only essential guidance. Google says it can add up to four hours of usage depending on conditions.
 

Topics :GoogleGoogle MapsApple iOS

First Published: Dec 10 2025 | 11:17 AM IST

