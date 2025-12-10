You can now see where you parked your car on Google Maps on iOS: What's new

Google Maps can now automatically detect and save a user’s parking location on iOS. The feature has technically existed for years in manual form, but this is the first time the app is actively logging the spot without user input. Rio Akasaka, Senior Product Manager for Maps at Google, confirmed the rollout earlier and explained that the system works when an iPhone is connected to the car via USB, Bluetooth or Apple CarPlay.

A Google support page adds that Maps will keep the parking location saved for up to 48 hours unless the user removes it or starts driving again — at which point the marker disappears automatically.