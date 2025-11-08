Home / Technology / Tech News / Centre plans to set up AI governance group, expert panel by next month

Centre plans to set up AI governance group, expert panel by next month

The AIGG will bring together officials from several important ministries, including MeitY, the Ministry of Home Affairs, and the Ministry of External Affairs, among others

The move aims to create a structured and unified approach to AI regulation, safety, and innovation in India.| Image: Bloomberg
Rishika Agarwal New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Nov 08 2025 | 12:56 PM IST
The government is planning to set up the proposed artificial intelligence (AI) regulatory body, the Artificial Intelligence Governance Group (AIGG) and the Technology Policy and Ethics Committee (TPEC) by December to create a structured and unified approach to AI regulation, safety, and innovation in India, according to a report by The Economic Times.

Who will be part of AIGG?

The AIGG will bring together officials from several important ministries, including the Ministry of Electronics & Information Technology (MeitY), the Ministry of Home Affairs, the Ministry of External Affairs, the telecommunications ministry, and the science and technology ministry.
 
The group will also have representation from top regulators such as the Reserve Bank of India (RBI), Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi), Competition Commission of India (CCI), and the Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (Trai).
 
Additionally, policy think-tank NITI Aayog, the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), and the University Grants Commission (UGC) will also be part of the committee, ensuring that perspectives from finance, healthcare, education, and innovation are also included.

Functions of TPEC

On the other hand, TPEC will support AIGG by shaping strategies and ensuring that AI policies are implemented effectively. TPEC will play a key role in ensuring that the country’s AI framework is both technically sound and ethically responsible.
 
According to the report, MeitY will soon select TPEC members. The committee will include experts from fields such as AI research, machine learning, data science, engineering, law, public policy, as well as former officials and cybercrime specialists.
 
Industry body Nasscom welcomed the initiative and said that the next practical step would be to create regulatory sandboxes and testing tools under AIGG and TPEC. These frameworks will allow developers and companies to test AI systems safely while ensuring compliance with national standards.

First Published: Nov 08 2025 | 12:56 PM IST

