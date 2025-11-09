Home / Technology / Tech News / India's Ambassador to US, Intel CEO hold talks on semiconductor and AI push

India's Ambassador to US, Intel CEO hold talks on semiconductor and AI push

The interaction comes as India prepares to host a crucial AI summit in February next year

AI, ARTIFICIAL INTELLIGENCE
The India-AI Impact Summit 2026 will be held February 19-20 in New Delhi, the first global-scale AI summit hosted in the Global South
Press Trust of India New York
2 min read Last Updated : Nov 09 2025 | 10:04 AM IST
Google
India's Ambassador to the US Vinay Mohan Kwatra discussed with Intel's CEO Lip Bu Tan the company's semiconductor and AI initiatives and plans in India.

The virtual interaction on Saturday came as New Delhi accelerates efforts to strengthen its semiconductor and AI industries under the India Semiconductor Mission and IndiaAI initiative.

"Had the pleasure to interact with Mr. Lip Bu Tan, CEO of INTEL to discuss INTEL's initiatives and plans for India operations in coordination with the Government's goal to develop semiconductor and AI industry in India under the aegis of India Semiconductor Mission and India AI," Kwatra said in an X post.

The interaction comes as India prepares to host a crucial AI summit in February next year.

The India-AI Impact Summit 2026 will be held February 19-20 in New Delhi, the first global-scale AI summit hosted in the Global South.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics :Artificial intelligenceIntelsemiconductorsemiconductor industry

First Published: Nov 09 2025 | 9:58 AM IST

