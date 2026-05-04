What's holding back US satellite service provider Starlink's Indian foray?

Compliance with regulatory norms would only be among the first steps for the company to make an India foray. First, the spectrum required for beaming satellite services in India will have to be allocated. The Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (Trai) has identified the spectrum bands and proposed a five-year spectrum allotment, extendable by two years, as per its May 2025 recommendations. Starlink has suggested a longer 20-year term, while Indian satellite service providers Reliance Jio and Bharti Airtel have backed three to five-year terms to gauge market stability.

However, officials aware of the details said that the rules on the allocation of satellite spectrum, on an “administrative basis”, as per the Telecommunications Act 2023, were yet to come into force. “The rules are a complex lot and are yet to be issued. Not all sections of the Act have been notified, including spectrum assignment and licensing of the services,” a senior government official added. Sections 3 and 4 of the Act, dealing with the new authorisation framework for telecom networks and spectrum assignment on an auction and administrative basis, respectively, are key among a bunch of rules that are yet to be notified.