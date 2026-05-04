What's holding back US satellite service provider Starlink's Indian foray?

Existing service providers that offer data and broadband plans, like Reliance Jio and Bharti Airtel, offer much lower hardware costs, speeds of up to 1 Gbps, and often bundle over-the-top (OTT) app subscriptions, at total monthly plans ranging between ₹1,000 and 4,000. Starlink is learnt to have leased a large office space in New Delhi and to be actively hiring for on-site finance, operations, and compliance jobs in Bengaluru, according to social media posts.
Starlink’s willingness to comply with the government’s requests to halt services in any area, after it has been given clearances to operate, also remains uncertain, said Bengaluru-based public policy research firm Takshashila Institution in a note dated April 12. The note also flags the risk of the company leveraging sensitive data from its users.