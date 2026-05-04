Google set to redesign Gemini app across Android and Apple iOS: What's new

According to the report, one of the most noticeable changes is on the homepage, where Gemini now features a pill-shaped prompt box. The input field includes quick access to voice input and Gemini Live on the right, while a new “plus” button opens a bottom sheet.

This sheet provides access to features such as Photos, Camera, recent images, Files, Notebooks and additional uploads, making media and file handling more streamlined.

Google is also introducing a unified tools section within the app. Users can find options such as Images, Videos, Music, Canvas, Deep Research and Guided Learning listed together with brief descriptions. This approach has been tested across Android and desktop web versions and is already live on Gemini for Mac.

Visual and navigation changes

Another change is the refreshed homepage greeting, which now reads “Hi [name], what’s on your mind?”, placed centrally with a Gemini spark icon above it. The background has been redesigned with a colour gradient that subtly pulses, giving the app a more dynamic look.