Garmin introduces support for WhatsApp messaging on select smartwatches

The WhatsApp app is supported on select Garmin smartwatch lineups, including models under the Fenix, Forerunner, Venu and Vivoactive series. To use the feature, users must have a compatible smartwatch paired with an Apple or Android smartphone that already has the WhatsApp mobile app installed.

Garmin has also stated that WhatsApp’s end-to-end encryption remains in place, meaning messages and calls continue to be accessible only to the sender and recipient.

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What users can do with WhatsApp on Garmin smartwatches

With the new app, users can view recent messages and ongoing conversations directly on their smartwatch. It also allows them to read incoming messages and respond using an on-device keyboard.

In addition, users can send quick replies through emojis and reactions, as well as scroll through recent chat history, with up to 10 messages visible on the screen at a time. The app also surfaces incoming WhatsApp calls, giving users the option to decline them from their wrist.