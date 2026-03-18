OPPO A6s 5G with 6,500mAh battery launched in India: Check Price, specs

OPPO has launched the OPPO A6s 5G smartphone in India, the latest addition to its A-series. Starting at Rs 18,999, the OPPO A6s is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 6300 chip and packs a 6,500mAh battery. The company claims that it can offer up to 882 hours of standby time and 22.4 hours of video playback.

OPPO A6s 5G: Price and variants

4GB RAM + 128GB storage: Rs 18,999

6GB RAM + 128GB storage: Rs 20,999

Colours: Aurora Gold and Plum Purple

OPPO A6s 5G: Availability and offers

According to the company, the smartphone is now available through e-commerce platforms Amazon and Flipkart, the OPPO Store and select retail outlets. As for the introductory offer, customers can get cashback of Rs 1,000 and up to three months of no-interest equated monthly instalment (EMI) on select bank cards. Additionally, zero down payment options for up to eight months are available.

OPPO A6s 5G: Details

The OPPO A6s 5G is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 6300 processor paired with up to 6GB RAM and 128GB internal storage. The smartphone features a dual rear camera setup with a 50MP main sensor and a 2MP secondary lens. The company said that it is also optimised for night photography and portrait bokeh scenarios. On the front, the smartphone has a 5MP selfie camera for selfies, video calls and more.

The OPPO A6s 5G measures 8.61mm and weighs around 212g. The smartphone sports a 6.75-inch LCD display with a 120Hz refresh rate and 1,125 nits of peak brightness.

The device packs a 6,500mAh battery which supports 45W charging. The company claims that the phone charges from 1 per cent to 41 per cent in about 30 minutes.

The smartphone runs on ColorOS 15 based on Android 15 and includes system-level optimisation for smoother animations and multitasking. It also features AI GameBoost for improved gaming performance and Splash Touch support for better responsiveness.

The smartphone includes AI LinkBoost 3.0, which helps maintain stable network connectivity in weak signal areas. The company said it is designed to optimise network performance for active apps, especially in crowded or low-coverage environments.

OPPO A6s 5G: Specifications