Starfield PS5 release set for April 7 with free update and paid DLC

Starfield is set to arrive on PlayStation 5 on April 7, marking its debut on Sony’s console nearly three years after its initial release on Xbox and PC. Developer Bethesda has also confirmed that the launch will coincide with two major updates — one paid and one free — which it describes as the biggest update to the game since launch.

The PS5 version is expected to support features specific to the console, including the DualSense controller’s light bar, adaptive triggers and touchpad. On the PS5 Pro, players will get two modes — one focused on improving frame rates and the other on enhancing visual quality.

Terran Armada DLC and Free Lanes update

Alongside the PS5 release, Bethesda has announced a new paid expansion titled Terran Armada. The DLC introduces a fresh storyline featuring new characters, locations, enemies and quests, with players taking on robotic forces as part of a new narrative arc. Notably, this paid expansion will be available at no additional cost for those who own the Premium Edition of the game.

In addition, a free update called Free Lanes will roll out to all players, bringing a wide set of gameplay changes and new content. A key addition is an overhaul to space travel, allowing players to move between planets within the same star system. The update will also introduce more encounters, points of interest and dungeons, along with a new resource called X-Tech that can be used to upgrade weapons and ship modules.

With this release, Starfield joins a growing list of Xbox titles expanding to other platforms, as Bethesda continues to roll out major updates and content for the game.