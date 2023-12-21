WhatsApp tests Apple SharePlay-like music sharing in video calls: Report

Meta-owned instant messaging platform WhatsApp is reportedly working on a new feature that would allow its users to share music audio during video calls. According to a report by WABetaInfo, WhatsApp is testing sharing audio through screen sharing on video calls. Currently in beta, the feature is reportedly available during video calls only and not in audio-only calls, and it does not work if the video is turned off in the video call.

Any audio played on a device with the screen sharing option enabled is shared with others in the calls, according to the report. The feature is likely to be available for both Android and iOS devices soon.

A report on SamMobile stated that WhatsApp would bar users from sharing audio from platforms that feature copy protection such as Netflix and other streaming services. And, similar restrictions may apply to games too.

Recently, WhatsApp had rolled out a feature to pin chats within one-on-one and group conversations. Users can easily highlight important messages like text, polls, images, emojis which are end-toed encrypted. To pin a message, users can long press on the message and select ‘pin’ from the context menu. The duration of the pinned message will be 24 hours, 7 days, and 30 days.



A similar feature is available on Apple iPhones with SharePlay, which allows users to listen to tracks from Apple Music, watch a movie or TV show from a compatible app, and share screen over FaceTime. In SharePlay, the media synchronises with everyone on the call and each person on the call gets access to playback controls such as play/pause, fast-forward, move to next, and more.