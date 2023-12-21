Sensex (    %)
                        
Nifty (    %)
                        
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Bank (    %)
                        

WhatsApp tests Apple SharePlay-like music sharing in video calls: Report

A similar feature is available on Apple iPhones with SharePlay, which allows users to listen to tracks from Apple Music, watch a movie or TV show from a compatible app, and share screen over FaceTime

Here's how to transfer WhatsApp chats on a new device without cloud backup

BS Tech New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Dec 21 2023 | 11:44 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Meta-owned instant messaging platform WhatsApp is reportedly working on a new feature that would allow its users to share music audio during video calls. According to a report by WABetaInfo, WhatsApp is testing sharing audio through screen sharing on video calls. Currently in beta, the feature is reportedly available during video calls only and not in audio-only calls, and it does not work if the video is turned off in the video call.

Any audio played on a device with the screen sharing option enabled is shared with others in the calls, according to the report. The feature is likely to be available for both Android and iOS devices soon.

ALSO READ: Google announces India-first AI-powered experiences for Maps: Details here
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

A report on SamMobile stated that WhatsApp would bar users from sharing audio from platforms that feature copy protection such as Netflix and other streaming services. And, similar restrictions may apply to games too.

Recently, WhatsApp had rolled out a feature to pin chats within one-on-one and group conversations. Users can easily highlight important messages like text, polls, images, emojis which are end-toed encrypted. To pin a message, users can long press on the message and select ‘pin’ from the context menu. The duration of the pinned message will be 24 hours, 7 days, and 30 days.
ALSO READ: Now you can post videos with text captions on Instagram Notes: How it works

A similar feature is available on Apple iPhones with SharePlay, which allows users to listen to tracks from Apple Music, watch a movie or TV show from a compatible app, and share screen over FaceTime. In SharePlay, the media synchronises with everyone on the call and each person on the call gets access to playback controls such as play/pause, fast-forward, move to next, and more.

Also Read

You will soon be able to make audio and video calls on Elon Musk's X

Meta announces Quest 3 mixed-reality headset, AI chatbot at Connect 2023

Apple Watch Series 10 to feature BP monitor, sleep apnea detection features

Apple pushes Vision Pro launch date to March, needs further testing: Report

Meta brings AI visual identification feature to Ray-Ban Meta smart glasses

Google announces India-first AI-powered experiences for Maps: Details here

Netflix adds GTA Trilogy to games catalogue: How-to play it on iOS, Android

Now you can post videos with text captions on Instagram Notes: How it works

Snapchat gets new AI features, including AI generated Snaps and extend tool

WhatsApp set to introduce new Channel Alerts feature for Android users

Topics : whatsapp WhatsApp Encryption Apple WhatsApp features

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Dec 21 2023 | 11:44 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LiveDelhi Air QualityCovid-19 Case UpdatesGold Silver Price TodayIndia vs South Africa 3rd ODI Playing 11Dunki Day 1 Box Office CollectionNational Sports Awards 2023 | Mohammed ShamiBudget 2024
BROWSE STOCK COMPANIES
TRENDING NOW
TOP SEARCHED COMPANIES
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTBudgetBudget NewsBudget with BSLok Sabha Election 2024
SPORTSIPL 2024ICC World Cup 2023Pro Kabaddi LeaguePro Kabaddi League Points Table
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon