Pixel 10: Is the entry-level Google phone a big step up from last year?

Google has officially unveiled the Pixel 10, marking a clear step forward for its entry-level flagship. While the phone keeps much of the familiar Pixel design, it brings meaningful upgrades under the hood — a more efficient processor, higher-brightness display, bigger battery, and a new telephoto camera lens. Alongside software enhancements powered by on-device AI, the Pixel 10 aims to make everyday tasks faster, smarter, and more flexible, offering features that were not available on the Pixel 9.

But does this make the entry-level Google phone a big step up from its predecessor? Let’s find out.

Design and Build: Same story with slight differences

The Pixel 10 largely continues the familiar Pixel design with flat aluminium edges and Gorilla Glass Victus 2 on the front and back. At 204 grams, it’s slightly heavier than the Pixel 9 which tipped the scale at 198 grams. This is mainly due to a bigger battery and the addition of a telephoto camera sensor to the camera module. The overall design difference is minimal, except for the addition of the third sensor to the rear camera module. Durability remains unchanged, with IP68 water and dust resistance ensuring the phone can handle everyday accidents without worry.

Display: Raising the bar and standing brighter The Pixel 9 sported a 6.3-inch OLED display with 120Hz refresh and HDR10+ support, peaking at 2,700 nits of brightness. The Pixel 10 has raised the bar a bit with an Actua OLED that can hit 3,000 nits at peak brightness. The screen also maintains a smooth 60–120Hz adaptive refresh rate, to make scrolling fluid and texts sharper. ALSO READ: Google Pixel 10 series launched: Check India pricing, availability and more Performance and AI: Faster and loaded with AI The biggest upgrade is the processor. The Pixel 10 runs on Google’s Tensor G5 chip, built on TSMC’s 3nm process. Compared with the Tensor G4, the G5 is said to offer faster performance, better efficiency, and improved thermal management. This translates to smoother multitasking, longer battery life under heavy use, and more responsive handling of AI features. Speaking of AI, the Pixel 10 introduces several on-device Gemini Nano-powered tools, including Magic Cue for automatically showing relevant info, Gemini Live for hands-free interactions, real-time voice translation, and NotebookLM integration with Screenshots and Recorder for easier note-taking. Additional tools include Pixel Journal for personal reflection, Auto Best Take and Camera Coach for photography, Gboard writing support, music creation in Recorder, “Save it for later” screenshots, and Circle to Search for instant queries. These features leverage the new chip to provide smarter suggestions directly on the phone.

Camera setup: Third member joins the family Google has reshuffled the Pixel 10’s cameras compared to the Pixel 9. The main sensor is now 48MP with OIS and macro support, accompanied by a 13MP ultra-wide lens and a new 10.8MP telephoto camera offering 5x optical zoom. This is a step up in versatility compared to the Pixel 9, which lacked a telephoto option. For everyday shooting, the addition of the zoom lens means you can capture subjects at a distance without losing detail, while the main and ultra-wide sensors handle standard shots. Selfies are captured via a 10.5MP front camera with autofocus.