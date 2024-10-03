Business Standard
WhatsApp tests revamped typing indicator on Android beta: What to expect

Reportedly, the new typing indicator appears as a chat bubble in the conversation screen allowing users to see who is typing without distracting from the ongoing conversation

WhatsApp tests revamped typing indicator on Android beta Source: WABetainfo

WhatsApp tests revamped typing indicator on Android beta Source: WABetainfo

Prakruti Mishra New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Oct 03 2024 | 2:24 PM IST

WhatsApp is testing a redesigned typing indicator for both individual and group chats, as discovered in the latest WhatsApp beta for Android 2.24.21.18 update, according to WABetainfo. This new feature aims to provide a more seamless experience by showing real-time typing updates directly within the chat interface.
Revamped typing indicator: What is new

The updated typing indicator now appears as a chat bubble within the conversation screen, allowing users to see who is typing without being distracted by looking elsewhere. Currently, the typing indicator was located at the top of the screen, beneath the group name or chat title. The new version embeds this information into the chat interface itself, making it easier to follow conversations while maintaining focus on the ongoing chat.
 

Additionally, this change applies to the voice recording indicator, which will now also appear within the chat window. The group member icon, along with a three-dot typing animation, will provide real-time feedback about who is typing or recording a message, removing the need to glance at the top app bar. In group chats, when multiple people are typing, their profile icons will be displayed, clearly showing who is active, whereas previously only the name of the person typing would appear.

This updated typing indicator is designed to make group conversations more intuitive, particularly when multiple participants are typing or recording messages at the same time.
Availability

The revamped typing indicator feature is currently accessible to select beta testers who have downloaded the latest WhatsApp beta for Android from the Google Play Store. The feature is expected to roll out to a wider audience in the coming weeks.

Topics : whatsapp WhatsApp update WhatsApp features

First Published: Oct 03 2024 | 2:24 PM IST

