WhatsApp is testing built-in noise cancellation for voice and video calls

WhatsApp is reportedly working on improving call quality with a new noise cancellation feature for voice and video calls. According to a report by WABetaInfo, the feature is currently available to a limited number of Android beta users and is expected to expand gradually, aiming to reduce background noise during conversations. The report suggested that the addition could be particularly useful for users who frequently take calls in noisy surroundings, as it focuses on filtering out ambient sounds without affecting the speaker’s voice.

WhatsApp’s noise cancellation for voice and video calls: What’s it

According to WABetaInfo, WhatsApp is introducing a built-in noise cancellation option that automatically filters out unwanted background sounds. This includes common disturbances like traffic noise, wind or chatter in crowded places. The report noted that the system works in real time, ensuring that the speaker’s voice remains clear while minimising distractions. As reported, the idea is to make conversations sound more natural and easier to understand, without requiring users to manually adjust settings or use external tools.

ALSO READ: Microsoft introduces MAI-Transcribe-1, Voice-1, Image-2 AI models: Details According to the report, some beta users can now see a new option in the calling interface that allows them to enable or manage noise cancellation. In most cases, the feature is enabled by default, so it automatically activates when a call begins, whether it is a voice or video call. The report explained that the technology identifies surrounding noise and removes it while keeping the speaker’s voice clear. However, it works on an individual basis. This means turning on noise cancellation helps others hear you better, while your own call quality depends on whether the other person has it enabled too.