Samsung's 'Galaxy Forever' plan offers Galaxy S26 Ultra at 50% upfront cost

Samsung has introduced a new ownership programme in India called Galaxy Forever, aimed at making its flagship smartphones more accessible through a structured payment and buyback model. The company said the programme is designed for the Galaxy S26 Ultra and Galaxy S26 Plus, allowing customers to use the devices for a year by paying 50 per cent of the total cost upfront through 12 no-interest EMIs. The remaining amount can either be paid later or offset through a return option.

The programme is available via Samsung.com and over 1,500 Samsung Experience Stores across India.

Galaxy Forever: How it works

Under the Galaxy Forever programme, customers can purchase eligible devices using either a credit card (no-interest EMI) or Samsung Finance+.

Over the first 12 months, users pay half of the device price through instalments, along with a programme fee of Rs 749.92 per month.

At the end of one year, customers are given three options:

Return: Users can return the device and receive an assured buyback value of 50 per cent of the original price which can be used against the next purchase.

Retain: Customers can keep the device by paying the remaining 50 per cent. For credit card users, this can be converted into another 12-month no-cost EMI plan, while Samsung Finance+ users are required to pay the balance in the 13th month.

Upgrade: Customers using Samsung Finance+ can return the device and move to a newer Galaxy flagship model.

Samsung said the return option comes with a no-questions-asked policy, provided under its service programme.

What’s included in the programme

The Galaxy Forever plan also includes Samsung Care+ coverage worth ₹13,999 for 13 months, which covers accidental and liquid damage with zero deductibles. Samsung said this coverage is intended to support the return and ownership model by ensuring the device remains eligible under the programme conditions.

The Galaxy Forever programme is currently limited to the Galaxy S26 Ultra and Galaxy S26 Plus. Here is the breakdown of the payment structure under this programme:

Galaxy S26 Ultra:

Starting price: Rs 1,39,999

No-interest EMI: Rs 5,833.29

Programme fee: Rs 749.92

Monthly payable amount (for 12 months): Rs 6,583.21

Galaxy S26 Plus:

Starting price: Rs 1,19,999

No-interest EMI: Rs 4,999.96

Programme fee: Rs 749.92

Monthly payable amount (for 12 months): Rs 5,749.88

Samsung said the programme is also being extended to select corporate employees and students through its Corporate+ and Student+ platforms, offering similar ownership and upgrade benefits tailored for these segments.