Fitbit updates personal health coach with medical records, sleep insights

Fitbit is set to expand its personal health coach feature with support for medical records, enhanced sleep tracking and additional research-based insights. According to a blog post by the company, the update aims to give users a more comprehensive view of their health by combining wearable data with clinical information. Fitbit also said it is exploring new ways to integrate AI-driven guidance and personalised recommendations into the experience. The update will initially roll out to Public Preview users in the US, with a broader release planned later.

For context, Fitbit Health Coach is a Gemini-powered AI feature that provides personalised workout plans, sleep analysis and recovery recommendations based on user data. Here is what the update includes:

Improved sleep tracking and insights Fitbit is introducing an update that it claims improves sleep tracking accuracy by 15 per cent for Public Preview users. The company said its updated algorithms are better able to distinguish between when a user is attempting to fall asleep and when they are actually asleep. It can also more precisely track interruptions, naps and transitions across different sleep stages. Fitbit noted that these improvements bring the system closer to clinical-grade measurement standards. ALSO READ: OpenAI to merge ChatGPT, Codex, browsing into one desktop superapp: Report In addition, the company is rolling out a redesigned Sleep Score. The updated scoring system takes into account more detailed parameters, such as the time taken to fall asleep, rather than focusing only on total sleep duration. Fitbit said this is intended to help users better understand their sleep behaviour and make adjustments to improve rest and recovery. The update is expected to begin rolling out in the coming days, with the revised Sleep Score arriving shortly after.

Health research and AI insights Fitbit said it is expanding its research efforts to further refine its health coach feature. These studies are expected to improve AI models so they can better interpret indicators related to heart health and metabolic conditions. The company said this could help users identify potential issues earlier and make informed lifestyle changes. Over the coming weeks, Fitbit will also begin a new research initiative called “Get care now” in partnership with US-based healthcare provider Included Health. The programme is aimed at evaluating how AI can assist users during virtual medical consultations. In addition, users will soon be able to link a continuous glucose monitor through Health Connect, allowing them to track how different activities or foods impact their glucose levels.