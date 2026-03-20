Apple Mac users may soon get native Gemini app with on-screen awareness

Google is reportedly working on a dedicated Gemini app for Apple’s macOS. According to a report from Bloomberg, Google is preparing to offer a native Mac app for its AI assistant, instead of relying only on the web version. Currently, the app is reportedly being tested with a small group of users as part of a beta programme.

The report also mentioned that a Desktop Intelligence feature is in development that could let Gemini access on-screen content and other apps to deliver more context-aware responses.

Gemini app for Mac: What we know

According to a report from Bloomberg, Google has started sharing an early version of the Gemini app with select testers outside the company. In a message to testers, the company reportedly said, “This is an early version of the Gemini for Mac app for your feedback and will have only critical features from the other clients but not all.” This indicates that the current version is still limited and does not include all planned features.

According to the report, the beta version of the app still offers several capabilities. These include generating images, video, music, tables and charts, along with handling maths problems and information analysis. The app can also search the web, review past conversations and analyse uploaded files. The report added that the app supports personalisation and can work with different types of media and documents. A Google spokesperson reportedly declined to comment on the app’s release timeline. However, external testing suggests that the Gemini Mac app could expand to more users soon. ALSO READ: OpenAI to merge ChatGPT, Codex, browsing into one desktop superapp: Report