Soon, Windows PCs will be able to restart or shut down without updating
Microsoft has announced upcoming Windows Insider updates that will reduce disruption from Windows updates, bring back taskbar repositioning, improve File Explorer performance and more
Aashish Kumar Shrivastava New Delhi
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Microsoft has announced that soon users will be able to skip Windows updates during device setup, and restart or shut down without installing updates. This will be part of upcoming beta builds for Windows Insiders that Microsoft has planned for release this month and throughout April. One of the features also includes the ability to reposition the taskbar from the bottom to the top or sides of the screen, a feature that was discontinued with the release of Windows 11 in 2021.
Other upcoming changes include improvements to File Explorer and more control over widgets. Microsoft also stated that it will be refining how Copilot is integrated across Windows.
Windows Insider update: What’s coming
Microsoft said it is working on several updates to Windows focused on usability, system performance and user control across core features. Here’s an overview of what’s coming:
- Reducing disruption from Windows updates: Microsoft said it is making changes to reduce disruption from Windows updates, including options to skip updates during device setup, restart or shut down without installing updates, and pause updates for longer periods, along with fewer automatic restarts and notifications.
- Taskbar customisation: Microsoft said it will introduce more taskbar customisation options, including support for vertical and top positions, allowing users to reposition it based on preference.
- Integrating AI where it matters: It also said it is refining how Copilot is integrated across Windows, with a more selective approach and reduced presence in apps such as Snipping Tool, Photos, Widgets and Notepad.
- File Explorer: The company said it is working on improvements to File Explorer, focusing on faster launch times, reduced flicker, smoother navigation and more consistent performance for everyday tasks.
- Control over widgets feed experience: Microsoft said it will introduce more control over widgets and feed experiences, including quieter defaults, improved personalisation and options to manage when and how widgets appear.
- Simpler Windows Insider Program: The company said it is also updating the Windows Insider Program to make it easier to navigate, with clearer channel definitions, improved access to features, better build quality and more visibility into how user feedback is used.
- Improved Feedback Hub: Microsoft has started rolling out an updated Feedback Hub to Insider users, featuring a redesigned interface aimed at making it easier to submit feedback and engage with the community.
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Topics : Microsoft Windows 11 Microsoft Copilot
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First Published: Mar 23 2026 | 11:16 AM IST