Soon, Windows PCs will be able to restart or shut down without updating

Microsoft has announced that soon users will be able to skip Windows updates during device setup, and restart or shut down without installing updates. This will be part of upcoming beta builds for Windows Insiders that Microsoft has planned for release this month and throughout April. One of the features also includes the ability to reposition the taskbar from the bottom to the top or sides of the screen, a feature that was discontinued with the release of Windows 11 in 2021.

Other upcoming changes include improvements to File Explorer and more control over widgets. Microsoft also stated that it will be refining how Copilot is integrated across Windows.

Windows Insider update: What’s coming

Microsoft said it is working on several updates to Windows focused on usability, system performance and user control across core features. Here’s an overview of what’s coming: